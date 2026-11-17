The driver allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

The driver accused of killing three street vendors in North Hollywood appeared before a judge. Charisse Gibson reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.

Ihor Demianenko, 61, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of just over $6.1 million bail while awaiting arraignment Dec. 16 in a Van Nuys courtroom on three felony counts of murder and one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood concentration of 0.08% or higher causing injury in connection with the crash that killed three street vendors last Tuesday. Demianenko allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

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Two of the three women who were killed were subsequently identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Maria Peck, 73, and Teodora ``Doris'' Villalobos, 57. Demianenko was driving a Toyota Sienna just before 6 p.m. last Tuesday south on Lankershim Boulevard, south of Chandler Boulevard,"at an unsafe speed when it veered to the right, ran off the road and collided with a tri-light, hitting several pedestrians and food vendors who were on the sidewalk near the Metro station," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The force of the collision caused the pedestrians and private property to be thrown in different directions," according to an LAPD statement. "The Toyota driver remained trapped inside his vehicle until paramedics and police arrived. " Rescuers found the three women to be beyond medical assistance and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

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Demianenko was talking when freed from the vehicle and appeared to be in shock before he was taken to a hospital, according to police. An LAPD spokeswoman initially told City News Service Demianenko was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was taken to Dignity Health-Northridge Hospital Medical Center. The daughter of a street vendor who survived Tuesday’s deadly crash in North Hollywood says her mother remains hospitalized as she continues to recover from her injuries.

This report aired on NBC4 at 8 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2026.

"Once again, an impaired driver has left a trail of carnage on our Los Angeles streets. The victims of this horrific crash included street vendors who were simply trying to earn a living when tragedy struck," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement issued Friday shortly after the case was filed.

"My deepest sympathies are with the families of the three women who lost their lives, and I hope the two other victims who were seriously injured make a full recovery," the district attorney added. "No one should lose their life because someone chooses to drink and drive. We will vigorously prosecute this case and seek justice for the victims and their families.

" Demianenko could face up to 54 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office. Multiple media reports indicated the vehicle jumped barriers that were in place to protect the pedestrians and street vendors who regularly gather on the sidewalk on the westbound side of the street.

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"Our investigators have the video," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told reporters at the scene of the crash Tuesday night. "They'll run it down in slow motion and take it frame-by-frame to determine what happened. " Teodora Villalobos’ children stood in their mom's place near the North Hollywood metro station, trying to sell the products she left behind, hoping to make enough money to lay her to rest.

Charisse Gibson reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. A vigil was held Wednesday night at the scene of the crash, with Villalobos' daughter among those in attendance.

"There are no words to express the absence that she's gonna have over my life," Melissa Villalobos said. "... Everything that I do is gonna be for her. Everything that I achieve will be for her, because of every sacrifice that she has for me.

" Villalobos said her mother, a longtime street vendor, would give food and water to those who could not afford it. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call LAPD Valley Traffic Division Detective Reyes at 818 644-8114 or Officer Lozon at 818- 644-8117.