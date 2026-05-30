Arozarena's walk-off double, Crawford’s 2 HRs help Mariners beat D'backs 7-6 in 10 innings

Randy Arozarena hit a walk-off double, J.P. Crawford homered twice — the first multi-home run game of his career —and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diam

Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford hits a one-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 29, 2026, in Seattle.

Randy Arozarena hit a walk-off double, J.P. Crawford homered twice — the first multi-home run game of his career —and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 in 10 innings on Friday night for their fourth straight win. After Seattle reliever Cooper Criswell threw a scoreless 10th inning, Arozarena went to the opposite field on a slider by Diamondbacks righty Juan Morillo with two runners aboard.

The Mariners are .500 for the first time since April 29, when they were 16-16 after a 5-3 win against the Minnesota Twins. Crawford hit 74 home runs in 978 major league appearances prior to Friday, but never twice in one game before depositing a pair of offerings from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen into the seats at T-Mobile Park.

The veteran shortstop led off the first inning with a solo shot off the Arizona right-hander, then added a two-run homer in the fifth inning for his ninth of the season, the latter of which gave Seattle a 5-1 lead. The Diamondbacks responded with four runs in the top of the sixth, three of them charged to Mariners starter George Kirby , to tie the game. Arizona evened the score on an RBI single by Jose Fernandez.

Seattle responded in the bottom of the sixth, as Luke Raley hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season, but Arizona forced extra innings with an RBI fielder’s choice by Ildemaro Vargas in the ninth inning. That set the stage for Arozarena’s heroics.

As Wild Waves Theme Park kicks off its 50th and final season, a proposal has been submitted for a more than 1 million-square-foot industrial warehouse facilityThe family of "Alaskan Bush People" star Matt Brown is expressing concern for his safety after deeply troubling reports surfaced. It’s going to be a rough weekend on roads across western Washington.

Major closures will hit Interstate 405, State Route 520, Interstate 5, and parts of SnohomisPHOTOS: Rare severe thunderstorms roll through the Pacific Northwest Rare severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pacific Northwest Thursday night, bringing hundreds of lightning strikes, wind gusts over 60 mph and large and pote





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