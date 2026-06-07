Aroldis Chapman Trade Rumors Heating Up for Struggling Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make involving the superstar closer.

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman pitches against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Fenway Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images Will the Boston Red Sox cut ties with Aroldis Chapman before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline? That's going to be the biggest question hanging over the organization ahead of the deadline if the Red Sox aren't able to fully turn their season around. After taking down the New York Yankees on Friday, Boston has a 27-35 record.

The Red Sox's contest against the Yankees was postponed on Saturday and the two American League East rivals will conclude their brief series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez and Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images "Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman is expected to join his eighth different team, and potentially be in the postseason with his sixth different team," Nightengale wrote.

"He is the top reliever available on every contender’s target list, converting 28 consecutive saves dating back to last season, one shy of his career record. " If the Red Sox are eight games below .500 at the beginning of August, like they are now, then this idea unfortunately, would make sense. But it's important to note that on Saturday,but has told teams that the trio currently isn't available.

The idea of Chapman being moved is fully contingent on whether the Red Sox can make progress in the standings over the next two months. Right now, the Red Sox are just three games out of an American League Wild Card spot, so it's not the craziest idea in the world to believe they can make up some ground here.

Plus, let's not forget that some point So, right now, the Red Sox are in a tough spot, which gives some life to Nightengale's point, but it's still a bit too early to fully jump to conclusions. If the Red Sox can go on a little run, then all of a sudden the perception will shift around Boston.

If not, then the club will end up getting a haul in exchange for Chapman if the club actually does end up moving him before the deadline. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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