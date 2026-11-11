Arnold Vosloo Confirms Imhotep Returns in The Mummy 4 Book of the Dead

Arnold Vosloo confirmed he will reprise his villain Imhotep in The Mummy 4, with Brendan Fraser returning and filming underway in London for the 2028 release.

Arnold Vosloo has confirmed that he is returning as Imhotep in The Mummy 4, the upcoming fourth installment in the Universal horror and adventure franchise. Vosloo made the announcement during an appearance on the Danger Close podcast, where he said he had just signed his deal and that the sequel is officially subtitled Book of the Dead. The film stars Brendan Fraser, who is reprising the role of Rick O'Connell nearly two decades after his last appearance in the series.

The Mummy 4 was first confirmed as moving forward in February, when it was announced that Fraser would be joined once again by Rachel Weisz. Weisz played Eve Carnahan in the first two movies. Vosloo's confirmation adds another original cast member to a project that is now returning to the core characters who defined the franchise.

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Arnold Vosloo Confirms Imhotep Return in The Mummy 4

Arnold Vosloo has officially confirmed that he is once again playing Imhotep in The Mummy 4. He shared the news on the Danger Close podcast, as reported by BloodyDisgusting, and said the character is back for the next chapter.

Vosloo described the moment he received the news in his own words, saying that he could now report that he had signed his deal and that another Mummy film is happening. He said that Fraser and the rest of the cast are shooting now in London, and that he will travel there in November to begin his part.

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According to Vosloo, the sequel will open with Imhotep being awakened after someone reads from the Book of the Dead. He framed this as the first time he has publicly admitted his return, making the confirmation a direct answer to months of speculation about the original antagonist.

Imhotep Backstory Across the Earlier Mummy Films

Imhotep was the main antagonist of the 1999 film The Mummy, where he was depicted as a high priest from Thebes, Egypt, in 1290 BC. The character's history in the franchise begins with a curse that shapes everything that follows him through the series.

In the original story, Imhotep was cursed and buried alive with flesh-eating scarabs for killing Pharaoh Seti I. He also killed the ruler's mistress, Anck-su-namun, with whom he had been having an affair. Anck-su-namun was killed shortly before Imhotep was mummified.

When Imhotep was awakened in 1926, he and his followers attempted to resurrect Anck-su-namun. That effort set up the central conflict of the first film and gave the villain his enduring motivation across the franchise.

Despite being killed at the end of The Mummy, Imhotep was brought back to life in the 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns, which took place in 1933. The revival was accomplished by a cult whose membership included Meela Nais, the reincarnation of Anck-su-namun. The cult intended to use Imhotep's powers to defeat Dwayne Johnson's Scorpion King.

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That plan also failed. Imhotep was last seen willingly dropping into the underworld after Anck-su-namun, whose soul had been restored in Meela's body, abandoned him. That ending is the point from which The Mummy 4 now picks up the character's story.

The Mummy 4 Production, Cast and Release Plans

The Mummy 4 is scheduled for release on May 19, 2028. The film is directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, with a screenplay credited to David Coggeshall. Its producers are James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, Sean Daniel and William Sherak.

Brendan Fraser is also credited as an executive producer alongside Denis L. Stewart and Jason F. Brown. The film is categorized as an adventure, fantasy and action project, and it follows earlier entries including The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and The Scorpion King.

The next confirmed milestone is filming in London, where Vosloo has said the cast is currently shooting and where he will join the production in November. Those dates indicate the production timeline that is expected to lead to the May 19, 2028 release.

Fans of the franchise will be watching whether the new film can bring Fraser, Weisz and Vosloo back together in a story that revisits the villain's unfinished arc. The confirmed details so far centre on the return of original cast members, the Book of the Dead subtitle and the scheduled release date.