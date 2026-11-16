Arnold Schwarzenegger Teams With Alan Ritchson For Christmas Action Film

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as Santa Claus alongside Alan Ritchson in The Man With the Bag, premiering on Prime Video on December 2, 2026.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the screen in a major holiday release, partnering with Reacher star Alan Ritchson for the upcoming film The Man With the Bag. This festive action-comedy is scheduled to debut globally on Prime Video on December 2, 2026. The project marks a significant reunion of action icons from different cinematic generations.

The Man With the Bag Release Details

The Man With the Bag presents Schwarzenegger in a new light as he assumes the role of Santa Claus. This performance comes thirty years after he starred in the beloved Christmas classic Jingle All Away. The movie aims to blend holiday cheer with the high-energy action sequences that define Schwarzenegger's career. It offers a fresh take on the seasonal genre by combining festive themes with thriller elements.

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Supporting Cast And Director

The Man With the Bag features a robust ensemble cast that adds significant talent to the production. Awkwafna, known for her role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, joins the film. She is accompanied by Michael Cyril Creighton, who gained fame in Only Murders in the Building. Other notable cast members include Liza Koshy from Players, Kyle Mooney from Saturday Night Live, Jane Krakowski from 30 Rock, and Ken Jeong from The Hangover.

Adam Shankman Directs The Film

Adam Shankman is directing The Man With the Bag, bringing his unique style to the project. Shankman previously directed the action-comedy Stop! That! Train! earlier this year. His involvement suggests a tone that balances humor with intense action sequences. The director's background in both comedy and drama positions him well to handle the dual nature of the story.

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Schwarzenegger Streaming Comeback

Before The Man With the Bag arrives, one of Schwarzenegger's most influential performances is making a streaming comeback. The 1984 film The Terminator is currently one of the ten most-watched movies on HBO Max worldwide. In the original film, Schwarzenegger played a cyborg assassin sent back in time to kill Linda Hamilton. The sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day was even more successful, but later entries like Terminator 3 and Terminator Salvation did not reach the same heights.

Franchise Legacy And Future

The legacy of The Terminator remains strong in popular culture and streaming markets. The original film is widely regarded as one of the best science fiction movies of all time. Its enduring popularity highlights Schwarzenegger's lasting impact on the genre. The upcoming holiday film will test whether he can replicate this success in a completely different role. The release on Prime Video in December 2026 will be a major event for fans of both action and holiday movies.