Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses his enduring holiday tradition of celebrating Christmas with ex-wife Maria Shriver and their four children, highlighting family unity and Joseph Baena's new cooking video.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79, has reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining a united family front during the holiday season by spending Christmas with his four older children and ex-wife Maria Shriver, 71. The former California governor shared these details in an interview with People magazine, emphasizing that despite their divorce, both he and Shriver prioritize keeping the family together for the sake of their children. Schwarzenegger noted that the children appreciate seeing their parents together, describing the arrangement as a beloved annual tradition.

Unified Family Holiday Celebrations Continue

Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that the family continues their Christmas gatherings without interruption due to their marital status, ensuring that the children experience a cohesive parental presence. He explained to reporters that this unity is a shared value between him and Shriver, who have maintained a cordial relationship since their split. The former governor highlighted that the kids love seeing both parents present, which reinforces the stability and warmth of their family dynamic during the festive period.

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Joseph Baena Showcases Culinary Skills for Mother

Joseph Baena, 29, Arnold Schwarzenegger's youngest son with Mildred Patricia Baena, recently shared a video on TikTok demonstrating his cooking abilities for his mother. In the clip, the bodybuilder prepared a meal of steak and potatoes for Mildred, who is 71. Baena was seen seasoning the meat, searing it in a pan, and sautéing sliced mushrooms and chopped red onion in Worcestershire sauce with herbs and cream. He also roasted potatoes before presenting the finished dish to his mother, who tasted it and confirmed that it was delicious.

Family History and Recent Bodybuilding Success

Arnold Schwarzenegger has four children with Maria Shriver: Katherine, 37, Christina, 35, Patrick, 33, and Christopher, 29. His relationship with Shriver ended publicly in 2011 after she discovered he had fathered Joseph with Mildred Patricia Baena, the family's former housekeeper who had worked for them for over two decades. Meanwhile, Joseph Baena has recently transitioned into professional bodybuilding, making his official pro debut in the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association on November 7. He placed fifth in the Classic Physique Open category in El Segundo, California, following in his father's athletic footsteps.

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Austrian Christmas Customs and Modern Traditions

The Schwarzenegger holiday gatherings are rooted in traditions from Arnold Schwarzenegger's childhood in Austria, which he continues to honor with his descendants. He recalled growing up with massive Christmas trees that stretched from the floor to the ceiling, a custom that inspires the current celebrations. The family now gathers at Maria Shriver's residence, where she maintains a similarly impressive large Christmas tree. This setting allows the extended family to celebrate together, blending old European customs with their current American lifestyle.

Extended Family and Next Generation Connections

The Christmas celebration includes Arnold Schwarzenegger's grandchildren, particularly those of his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger. Katherine, 37, is married to Chris Pratt, 47, and they have three children: Lyla, six, Eloise, four, and Ford, two. The presence of the grandchildren adds another layer to the traditional family reunion, allowing Arnold Schwarzenegger to pass down his values and customs to the next generation. The event serves as a testament to the enduring bond between the co-parents and their collective commitment to family unity.