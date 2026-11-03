Arnold Schwarzenegger Santa Star in The Man With the Bag Trailer

Amazon MGM Studios releases a new trailer for The Man With the Bag, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus. The holiday heist comedy premieres on Prime Video December 2.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially unveiled a fresh trailer for its upcoming holiday action-comedy film titled The Man With the Bag. The studio is preparing for the movie's exclusive digital premiere on Prime Video scheduled for December 2. This latest promotional material highlights the unique blend of festive cheer and high-stakes adventure that defines the project.

The Man With the Bag Plot Details

The narrative centers on Santa Claus, portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a grudge played by Awkwafina. This theft puts Christmas itself at immediate risk as the holiday approaches rapidly. To recover the stolen items before the big night, Santa recruits a thief from his Naughty List who is played by Alan Ritchson.

Also read The Man with the Bag Trailer: Alan Ritchson and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Holiday Heist

Ritchson quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits to help pull off an unexpected heist. The team receives assistance from elves and reindeer during their mission to save the holiday. The story focuses on themes of second chances and unlikely friendships amidst the chaos.

Cast and Production Team Roles

Alan Ritchson stars alongside Awkwafina and Ken Jeong in this ensemble cast led by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film is directed by an unnamed filmmaker with a script written by Alan Rice. Lawrence Grey serves as a producer alongside Ben Everard and Reg Tigerman.

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Dan Spilo and Alan Ritchson also hold producer credits for the project. The combination of action, comedy, and holiday chaos aims to attract a broad audience seeking entertainment during the winter season. The casting choices suggest a focus on humor and physical comedy throughout the runtime.

Release Strategy and Distribution Plans

The Man With the Bag is set to debut directly on Prime Video on December 2. Industry observers note that a short theatrical run could potentially build buzz before the digital launch. Such a strategy might help recoup some of the production budget through box office earnings.

This release date positions the film squarely within Christmas week viewing habits. It follows other major titles like Dune and arrives after Mickey's Home Alone drops on Disney Jr. on November 26th. The timing ensures maximum visibility among subscribers looking for seasonal content.

Market Impact and Viewer Expectations

The presence of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus is expected to draw significant attention to the platform. Fans anticipate a fun time filled with big laughs and plenty of heart. The film promises to deliver holiday magic while maintaining an adventurous tone.

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Jeremy Konrad, who has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years, highlighted the potential appeal of the project. He resides in Ohio with his family and possesses deep knowledge of both industries. His commentary underscores the commercial viability of combining star power with genre-blending storytelling.