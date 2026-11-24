Arnold Schwarzenegger helped give away Thanksgiving meals at Boyle Heights' 45th annual Miracle on 1st Street, benefiting hundreds of families and people in need.

Arnold Schwarzenegger helped give away Thanksgiving meals at Boyle Heights' 45th annual Miracle on 1st Street, benefiting hundreds of families and people in need. Hundreds of families and people in need received Thanksgiving meals in Boyle Heights during the Hollenbeck Youth Center's 45th annual "Miracle on 1st Street" event, with former California Gov.

Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to support the holiday tradition. Schwarzenegger joined volunteers and community leaders as the Inner City Games and the Hollenbeck Youth Center distributed hundreds of turkeys and side dishes to families ahead of Thanksgiving.

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"It's really important for me because I don't have family here," said Margarita Perez of Boyle Heights. The annual giveaway, which has been taking place for more than three decades, carried added significance for some recipients facing difficult circumstances.

"It's real hard right now, but I just appreciate what they give us every year," said Rosemary Ybarra of Boyle Heights. Priscilla Hernandez, president of the Hollenbeck Youth Center, said the event is about helping families enjoy a better holiday season.

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"The greatest joy and the reason we all do it, and why we're here the night before packing everything, is to see the smiles in the great faces on all the people that are recipients of this and knowing that they're gonna have a little better holiday season because maybe of this," Hernandez said. Actor Tom Arnold was among the big names stepping up Monday morning, knowing there are more people in need that years past.

"Especially with the way things are going, you know, and prices are up and everything and people can't afford maybe a turkey so they come here they get a turkey, they get a full thing. They appreciate it and I appreciate them," Arnold said.

"I got a lot of help when I came to America so I'm more than happy to give help back to the people that need help and so for me it's been a great pleasure to give back," he said. Missing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say"There's a lot of people who care and there's a lot of people in need and it takes all of us to make sure that we're serving people in the way that they deserve to be served," Raman said.

The most noteworthy volunteers at the giveaway were some of the youngest, a Girl Scout troop giving back to their community for the holiday.

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"We are bringing our Girls Scouts here and it's one of their laws. A Girl Scouts law is to give out to the community so we're helping out," said Joan Gabriel of Boyle Heights.

"It means a lot because a lot of us don't have. It means a lot to me," Ybarra said. As countless of families received a free turkey meal, they also got a sendoff only one man can deliver: "Good to see you my man. Hasta la vista baby.

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