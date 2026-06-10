Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns as Conan the Barbarian in 'King Conan' Film

The legendary actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is set to return to his iconic role as Conan the Barbarian in a film titled 'King Conan.' The movie, which has been in development hell for decades, is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the mastermind behind the Mission: Impossible franchise. Schwarzenegger compares the film to Clint Eastwood's 'Unforgiven,' a Western classic that served as the actor's farewell to the genre.

Before Total Recall, Predator, and even The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger broke out on the big screen as a leading man in 1982 with a movie that was destined to become a cult classic.

Now, over 40 years later, he's returning to that role in a film that's been in limbo for decades. He's making it with the help of Mission: Impossible impresario Christopher McQuarrie, who's set to write and direct. According to reports, after decades of Development Hell, Schwarzenegger is set to return as Conan the Barbarian in King Conan, a film about the last days of the legendary warrior.

He likens the film to Unforgiven, the elegiac movie that served as Clint Eastwood's farewell to the Western genre. Schwarzenegger seems to have found the right creative partner for the film; he praised McQuarrie's understanding of both Robert E. Howard, the troubled Texan writer who created Conan and his world before his tragic death, and Frank Frazetta, the legendary fantasy artist whose evocative paintings helped shape Conan in the popular consciousness.

Schwarzenegger also mooted bringing on John Milius, who co-wrote and directed the original Conan film, as a producer on the film, which is slated to begin production next year





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Arnold Schwarzenegger Conan The Barbarian King Conan Christopher Mcquarrie Robert E. Howard Frank Frazetta John Milius Development Hell Mission: Impossible Unforgiven

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