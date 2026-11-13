Arnold Schwarzenegger Defends Republican Identity After Midterms

Arnold Schwarzenegger clarifies his Republican loyalty on Jimmy Kimmel Live, citing Reagan and Nixon policies, and reveals why he rejected Donald Trump's endorsement.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has publicly reaffirmed his identity as a Republican during a November 11 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, despite the Democratic Party's recent sweeping victory in the midterm elections.

The 79-year-old actor and politician spoke candidly about his political roots, addressing the growing disconnect between his stated party affiliation and the current ideological direction of the Republican Party. He emphasized that his identity is rooted in historical principles rather than modern political trends.

Also read Arnold Schwarzenegger Defends Republican Identity and Bipartisanship on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Arnold Schwarzenegger Historical Republican Values

Schwarzenegger defined what he considers a traditional Republican as someone who admires the party for its historical achievements, specifically citing the abolition of slavery. He stated that the Republican Party freed the enslaved people and subsequently granted them citizenship and voting rights.

The former governor pointed to the environmental records of former Republican presidents as evidence of the party's historical commitment to conservation. He credited Ronald Reagan with establishing the California Air Resources Board as a model for modern environmental regulation.

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He also highlighted the legacy of Richard Nixon, noting that Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency to protect water and air quality. Schwarzenegger argued that these actions represent the core values of traditional conservatism.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Declines Trump Endorsement

The discussion turned to former President Donald Trump when Kimmel mentioned a private conversation between the two men. Schwarzenegger revealed that Trump asked for his endorsement during the 2016 presidential campaign, leveraging their prior friendship.

However, Schwarzenegger declined to support Trump, citing fundamental disagreements over climate change and pollution. He recalled telling Trump that he did not believe in the threat of climate change or pollution, which was a dealbreaker for the actor.

This ideological split eventually led Schwarzenegger to endorse Democrat Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election. His rejection of Trump highlights the deepening divide between the old guard of the Republican Party and its current leadership.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls for Bipartisan Cooperation

Schwarzenegger urged both Republicans and Democrats to work together, referencing his own tenure as governor as an example of successful cross-party collaboration. He argued that political division is detrimental and that cooperation is necessary for effective governance.

He described the recent midterm results as a tsunami rather than a wave, noting that political control has shifted between parties repeatedly over the last two decades. This cyclical nature of power underscores his call for unity over partisan warfare.