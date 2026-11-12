Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms Scripts Needed for Predator, Commando 2, and King Conan Sequels

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he is waiting for completed scripts for three major sequels including Predator and King Conan before filming begins. Next role is Santa in The Man with the Bag.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has provided a definitive update regarding the status of three highly anticipated franchise sequels, confirming that production is on hold until the writing process is finalized. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the legendary actor explained that he remains attached to the projects but will not commit to filming until the scripts are perfected.

Speaking directly to host Jimmy Kimmel, Schwarzenegger emphasized that the written word is the foundation of any successful production. He stated that he is eager to review the new material, noting that without a solid script, there is no action to capture on camera. The actor made it clear that he is simply waiting for the writing teams to complete their work before moving forward with any shooting schedules.

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Predator And Commando Sequels In Development

The upcoming projects would see Schwarzenegger return to two of his most iconic action roles from previous decades. A new Predator film is in development, which would mark his return to the character of Dutch Schaefer, a role he originally portrayed in the late 1980s. This installment aims to bring the former Governor of California back to the jungle setting and the creature feature genre that helped define his early career.

Additionally, Commando 2 is currently in the pipeline, serving as a direct sequel to the 1985 action classic. This project would continue the story of his rugged protagonist, offering fans a continuation of the high-octane action that made the original film a cult favorite. Both films are currently in the pre-production phase, with the primary obstacle being the need for polished screenplays.

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King Conan Collaboration With Christopher McQuarrie

Beyond the sci-fi and action genres, Schwarzenegger is also attached to a project titled King Conan. This film is being developed in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie is known for his work on high-stakes thrillers and action blockbusters, bringing a different creative perspective to the adaptation of the Conan the Barbarian universe.

The partnership between Schwarzenegger and McQuarrie suggests a focus on character depth and narrative complexity. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the involvement of such a respected writer-director indicates that the production team is taking the script development phase very seriously. The actor has expressed confidence that once the creative team aligns on the story, the project will move quickly into production.

Next Release As Santa Claus On Prime Video

While the franchise sequels await their scripts, Schwarzenegger has another major release scheduled to hit streaming platforms soon. He will star as Santa Claus in the holiday comedy film The Man With the Bag. This role represents a significant departure from his traditional tough-guy image, allowing him to showcase his comedic timing thirty years after his previous holiday leading role in Jingle All the Way.

The plot of The Man With the Bag begins with a rogue elf, played by Awkwafina, stealing Santa's iconic red bag. This theft puts the entire Christmas season in jeopardy, forcing Santa to recruit Vance, a thief on his Naughty List, to help recover the stolen goods. Vance assembles a crew of skilled criminals, aided by elves and reindeer, to execute an unusual holiday heist.

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The supporting cast for this Netflix or Prime Video original includes Ken Jeong, Jane Krakowski, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, and Michael Cyril Creighton. The film is directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Allan Rice, with Alan Ritchson also serving as a producer. This project offers Schwarzenegger a chance to explore a softer, more whimsical side of his acting range.

Release Date And Future Production Timeline

The Man With the Bag is scheduled to premiere globally on Prime Video on December 2, 2026. This date provides a concrete anchor for Schwarzenegger's immediate future in front of the camera, even as the other projects remain in development. No filming dates have been announced for Predator, Commando 2, or King Conan, leaving fans to speculate on when production might actually begin.

For now, the focus remains on the script development for the three major sequels. Schwarzenegger's comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! serve as a reassurance to fans that these projects are not dead, but are being held to a high standard of quality. Once the scripts are perfected, the actor is ready to return to action, bringing his signature charisma to these long-awaited returns.