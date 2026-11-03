Arnold Schwarzenegger Christmas Movie The Man with the Bag Trailer Release

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in The Man with the Bag, a new Christmas comedy premiering on Amazon Prime Video on December 2, 2026. Fans demand his signature humor and one-liners in the trailer.

Fans are demanding Arnold Schwarzenegger bring his signature comedic style to his upcoming Christmas film, The Man with the Bag, following the trailer drop. Viewers flooded the comments section on YouTube with requests for the action star's classic ice puns and one-liners.

Core Cast And Production Details

The new holiday feature stars Alan Ritchson as Vance, a local thief recruited to help recover a stolen sack of presents. Awkwafina portrays Nadia Nyce, the disgruntled elf responsible for the heist. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa Claus, whose iconic bag is taken by Vance in the plot.

Also read Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson Star in The Man With the Bag Christmas Heist

Adam Shankman directs the film from a screenplay written by Allan Rice. The supporting cast includes Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Ken Jeong, and Jane Krakowski. John Debney composed the musical score, having previously collaborated with Shankman on The Pacifier and Cheaper by Dozen 2.

Fan Reactions To Trailer Content

ONE Media released the trailer on YouTube, drawing enthusiastic reactions from the audience. One top comment read, More Schwarzenegger ice puns, please, referencing his role as Mr. Freeze in Batman and Robin from 1997. Another viewer wrote, Arnold and his one liners, OMG, I am in, showing excitement for the humor.

Advertisement

Several users compared the movie to Schwarzenegger's 1996 holiday film, Jingle All the Way. One fan joked with a line similar to his famous Catch me if you can quote, saying, Come with me if you want to give Christmas presents. Another viewer likened the pairing to Captain America and Black Adam saving Christmas.

Production History And Filming Locations

Principal photography for the movie took place in Manhattan, New York, during late 2024. Grey Matter Productions produced the film for Amazon MGM Studios. The production team aimed to capture the festive atmosphere of New York City for the Christmas setting.

The film will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 2, 2026. This release date positions the movie as a major contender for holiday viewing. The exclusive streaming platform ensures the film reaches a global audience upon launch.

Upcoming Release And Streaming Details

The Man with the Bag combines action-comedy elements with traditional holiday themes. The collaboration between Schwarzenegger and Ritchson marks a significant event for fans of both actors. The movie aims to deliver the humor and charm expected from a Christmas classic.

Advertisement

Viewers can look forward to a festive adventure featuring a stolen gift sack and a chaotic elf. The cast brings a mix of comedy and action to the screen. Amazon Prime Video will host the exclusive premiere for this holiday special.