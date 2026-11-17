Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79, reunites with ex-wife Maria Shriver and their four older children for Christmas, honoring family unity and Austrian traditions.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79, is maintaining a cherished family tradition this holiday season by spending Christmas with his four older children and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver. The former California governor emphasized to People magazine that despite their divorce, maintaining a united family front remains a high priority for both him and Shriver. He noted that their children appreciate seeing their parents together, which helps preserve the sense of unity during holidays.

Family Unity Remains Schwarzenegggers Top Priority

Arnold Schwarzenegger told People that the family values staying united despite their marital separation. He stated that the children love seeing their parents together, which reinforces the family bond. Schwarzenegger explained that they continue this tradition because it matters to the kids. The actor mentioned that whether divorced or not, they get together for the holidays. This approach has allowed them to keep their family traditions alive over the years. Schwarzenegger has four older children with Shriver: Katherine, 37, Christina, 35, Patrick, 33, and Christopher, 29. The 71-year-old journalist Shriver shares these four children with Schwarzenegger. The former governor also has a younger son, Joseph Baena, 29, with Mildred Patricia Baena. Mildred was the family housekeeper and worked for the couple for over 20 years. Their relationship became public in 2011 after Shriver discovered the affair. Mildred left her position as housekeeper after the birth of Joseph became public knowledge.

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Austrian Traditions Continue at Marias Home

Schwarzenegger recalled growing up in Austria and the Christmas customs he honors today. He described celebrations that included a Christmas tree reaching from the floor to the ceiling. These memories are now part of his annual gatherings with his children and grandchildren. The family now celebrates at Maria Shriver home. Shriver has a large Christmas tree that mirrors the towering trees of his youth. Schwarzenegger praised the size of the tree at Shriver residence. He said they go to Maria house to celebrate together. This tradition continues to be a source of joy for the family. The gathering includes not just the children but also grandchildren. Schwarzenegger emphasized that he hands down these traditions to the next generation. The unity between the parents provides stability for the children. It allows them to experience a consistent holiday season each year.

Katherine and Chris Pratt Expand The Family

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 37, brings her husband Chris Pratt, 47, to the celebrations. The couple has three young children: Lyla, six, Eloise, four, and Ford, two. The presence of the grandchildren adds another layer to the holiday festivities. Chris Pratt and Katherine maintain a public presence on social media. They often share glimpses of their family life with fans. The integration of Chris Pratt into the family circle is smooth. He participates in the traditions that Arnold and Maria have established. The children enjoy seeing their father and grandfather together. This intergenerational bonding is a key part of the event. The family dynamic remains close despite the structural changes. The children feel secure in their relationships with both parents. This security allows them to enjoy the holidays fully.

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Joseph Baena Cooks Steak Dinner for Mother

Joseph Baena, 29, shared a cooking video on TikTok on Monday. He prepared a steak dinner for his mother, Mildred Patricia Baena. The culinary enthusiast showcased his skills in the kitchen. He seasoned the meat with salt and pepper before searing it. Baena sauteed sliced mushrooms and chopped red onion in Worcestershire sauce. He added herbs and cream to the mushroom mixture. He also prepped potatoes and roasted them in the oven. The young bodybuilder displayed the plated meal to his followers. He took a bite and said it was so good. Mildred agreed with his assessment while eating her portion. The video highlighted a warm moment between mother and son. It showed Baena taking care of his mother on Christmas. This gesture reflects the close relationship he shares with Mildred.

Baenas Professional Bodybuilding Debut Success

Joseph Baena recently made his professional bodybuilding debut. He competed in the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association on November 7. The event took place in El Segundo, California. Baena placed fifth in the Classic Physique Open category. This result marks a significant milestone in his athletic career. He has followed in his father footsteps into professional bodybuilding. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a well-known figure in the sport. Joseph has trained hard to achieve his professional status. His success in the competition has generated positive attention. The cooking video coincided with his recent athletic achievements. It demonstrated his versatility and attention to detail. Baena continues to build his public profile through social media. He shares his fitness journey with his followers. This connection helps him engage with his audience. The family supports his athletic endeavors wholeheartedly.

Historical Context of The Schwarzenegger Shriver Split

The marriage between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver collapsed in 2011. Shriver discovered that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with Mildred Patricia Baena. The revelation ended their 25-year marriage. Schwarzenegger and Shriver have worked to maintain a civil relationship. They prioritize the well-being of their children above all else. This approach has been evident in their public statements. They present a united front for major family events. The divorce was a difficult time for the family. However, they have shown resilience and maturity. The children have benefited from their parents cooperation. The holidays serve as a reminder of their shared history. The traditions they share are rooted in love and respect. This stability is crucial for the younger generation. The family continues to evolve while honoring its past. Schwarzenegger and Shriver remain committed to their family values. They demonstrate that divorce does not have to end family bonds. Their example offers guidance to others in similar situations.