Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson Star in The Man With the Bag Christmas Heist

Amazon MGM Studios releases the first trailer for The Man With the Bag, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson in a holiday heist adventure arriving on Prime Video in December 2026.

Amazon MGM Studios has officially unveiled the first trailer for The Man With the Bag, a new holiday heist adventure starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus and Alan Ritchson as Jack No-Middle-Name Reacher. The film marks Schwarzenegger's return to the Christmas movie genre after a three-decade hiatus and arrives globally on Prime Video on December 2, 2026.

The Heist Plot and Core Mechanism

Santa Claus faces a catastrophic crisis when his iconic red bag is stolen by a rogue elf with a personal grudge, putting the future of Christmas at immediate risk. As the biggest night of the holiday season approaches, Santa recruits a professional thief from his Naughty List to help recover the stolen items. This criminal, who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits, receives unexpected assistance from elves and reindeer to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives.

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Star Power and Casting Dynamics

Arnold Schwarzenegger headlines the project as Jolly Old Saint Nick, bringing his signature comedic chops to the role of the iconic holiday figure. He is joined by Alan Ritchson, who is best known for his role as Jack Reacher, in a casting move that highlights the actor's ability to balance muscle-bound action with humor. The pairing creates a natural passing of the torch dynamic, positioning Ritchson as a potential successor to Schwarzenegger as a leading man in the action-comedy space.

Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Release

Prime Video is aggressively promoting the film by leveraging its biggest star in the shape of Reacher to drive viewer engagement and subscription growth. The studio has positioned the movie as the perfect, frothy Christmas adventure for the whole family, aiming to capitalize on the enduring popularity of holiday-themed content. The release strategy ensures that the film reaches a global audience on December 2, 2026, maximizing visibility during the peak holiday shopping and viewing season.

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Real-World Impact and Fan Anticipation

Decades have passed since Schwarzenegger starred in a simple family man's war against commercialism and a psychotic postal worker to deliver a memorable holiday season to Anakin Skywalker. That time has been spent saving the world in various cinematic universes, but apparently Christmas needs saving once more. Fans are eager to see how the veteran action star handles the festive role and how Ritchson showcases his comedic range alongside him.

Next Steps and Viewing Details

The trailer serves as the primary marketing vehicle for the film, giving audiences a preview of the frothy adventure and the chemistry between the two leads. Viewers can mark their calendars for the global release on Prime Video on December 2, 2026, to witness the heist unfold. The event promises to be a major addition to the holiday streaming lineup, offering a fresh take on the classic Christmas heist genre.