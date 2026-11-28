Arnold Palmer's longtime press secretary has died

Tour press secretary to become the personal assistant to Arnold Palmer for more than 50 years, died Saturday, his daughter said. He was 98. Giffin worked briefly for United Press International before serving in the Korean War.

He was a copy editor for the Pittsburgh Press when he took a job as press secretary for the tournament division of the PGA in 1962, as Palmer was in the midst of energizing the golf world. Palmer hired him as his personal assistant in 1966. Giffin handled all of Palmer's affairs behind the scenes as a media liaison, speech writer and schedule keeper.

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He was at Palmer's side at Latrobe Country Club and at Bay Hill Lodge in Orlando, Florida, until Palmer died in September 2016. Six months later, the press tent at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational was named “Doc Giffin Media Center. ” “I’m thrilled — overwhelmed, really," Giffin said upon hearing the news in March 2017.