At least 900 families received free Thanksgiving meals at the Hollenbeck Youth Center's 45th annual Miracle on 1st Street event, with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mayor-elect Nithya Raman among the volunteers.

At least 900 families were expected to receive free Thanksgiving meals during the Hollenbeck Youth Center's 45th annual Miracle on 1st Street event on Monday morning in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

Schwarzenegger And Mayor-elect Raman Join Holiday Giveaway

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has taken part for roughly 35 years, was joined by his son Patrick and daughter Christina, actor Tom Arnold, entertainer Jeff Dunham, actor Gabriel Luna, and Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman. Schwarzenegger kicked off the giveaway at the Hollenbeck Youth Center. Families received turkeys along with stuffing, fresh fruits, vegetables and other Thanksgiving fixings. Hollenbeck Youth Center President Priscilla Hernandez said demand could push Monday's giveaway closer to 1,000 turkeys.

Also read Mayor Hogsett announces he won’t seek another term as Indianapolis mayor

We're gonna ensure that everybody that's out there gets a turkey, Hernandez said. The event brought together an unlikely political pairing: California's last Republican governor and a democratic socialist preparing to lead the nation's second-largest city. Schwarzenegger, who served as governor from 2003 to 2011, did not endorse Raman during the mayoral race.

Advertisement

Raman Honors Campaign Promise To Stay Visible In Community

In September he opened his inner circle to Raman, hosting the then-mayoral candidate at his Santa Monica office and introducing her to a room packed with Hollywood power players, business executives and civic leaders. Speaking to the crowd Monday, Raman framed her appearance as part of a campaign promise to remain visible in the community. I was here in Boyle Heights a lot during the campaign.

I said I would keep coming back after I became the mayor, and I'm here today as part of keeping that promise, Raman said. I know from my work in the community that events like this don't happen without champions, and the Hernandez family has been a champion for this community and for this event for decades, she said. Schwarzenegger and Raman participated in the holiday tree lighting before handing out turkeys.

Schwarzenegger said he participates with great pleasure each year. I am a product of a lot of help my entire life, good help, and people helped me so much, he said. When I came to America, they opened their arms. They invited me to the Thanksgiving dinner before they even knew me.

Schwarzenegger Expresses Gratitude For Lifelong Support In America

He added that whenever he is asked to sponsor the event and buy the turkeys, I'm the first one, without any hesitation, to say yes. Anything I can do to help the people that need help. He also told the California Post, It's really fantastic. I feel great being here today, handing out turkey to all the people and having a good time.

Advertisement

And especially to do it today with my kids, it feels great. We love it. The Inner-City Games and the Hollenbeck Youth Center spearhead the giveaway, helping families in need with their holiday meal. The Miracle on 1st Street got its name 35 years ago after thieves stole all the toys before the holiday giveaway.

Miracle On 1st Street Originates From Stolen Toy Incident

The community stepped forward and made sure a miracle happened for those who needed it. The Miracle on 1st Street Toy Giveaway takes place each December at the Hollenbeck Youth Center, where thousands of donated toys are handed out to children in need. According to the New York Post, the tradition began after burglars stole roughly 3,500 donated toys ahead of the 1996 holiday giveaway.

Businesses, celebrities and community members rallied, allowing organizers to distribute about 15,000 toys to an estimated 10,000 children. Today, Hernandez is carrying on her father's legacy alongside her own sons, ages 14 and 9, who helped hand out turkeys Monday. Marisela Loera, who has participated in the event for more than 20 years, said the excitement never wears off.

You see everybody walking out with smiles on their faces, just knowing they're gonna have that Thanksgiving dinner, Loera told The Post.