Arne Slot says he will only remember the goal-scoring version of Mohamed Salah

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has stated that he will only remember the goal-scoring version of Mohamed Salah when the Egyptian leaves the club. This comes after Salah made an indirect dig at Slot’s footballing style and how standards have slipped. Slot has also defended his training standards, saying he has seen no evidence that they have dropped.

Arne Slot says he will only remember the goal-scoring machine version of Mohamed Salah when the Egyptian leaves, after Liverpool ’s head coach and star man had several disputes this season.

Salah is poised to bid farewell to Anfield on Sunday, alongside fellow great Andy Robertson, and the forward caused debate this week when he made an indirect dig at Slot’s footballing style and how standards have slipped. But the Reds head coach, who will still be in charge next season despite constant fake news about his future erupting on social media, says he has seen no evidence that training standards have dropped.

‘I don't really know what it exactly means if you “like” a post, yes or no,’ he said, referring to multiple players endorsing Salah’s words online. ‘What I know, and that is my world, is to see how they train and I have not seen anything different compared to the rest of the season.

’ Asked how he will remember Salah, Slot added: ‘100 per cent last season, he said the most special thing I have won was last season’s Premier League title. Now I can safely say that was the most special thing I have won in my life so I will remember that and how important he was in that season for the club and as a result also for me with all the goals he scored.

’ Liverpool, who hope to welcome back Alisson and Alexander Isak for the visit of Brentford, have had a disappointing season but have all but confirmed their Champions League qualification barring a six-goal swing on goal difference from Bournemouth. Arne Slot says he will only remember the goal-scoring machine version of Mohamed Salah Salah is poised to bid farewell to Anfield on Sunday after criticising Liverpool's style of play Slot added that being a club in transition must not be used as an excuse.

‘When I say we are in a transition I don’t mean to not expect anything from us,’ he said. ‘I hope nobody feels that. I was expecting, just as you all here, that we were more able to compete for things than we were this season. Although we lost in the FA Cup to the team that won the FA Cup and we lost in the Champions League to a team that not one team could beat over two legs.

‘Then of course there was the Premier League where we had no chance to win it, that was clear after 10 or 15 games. It is not saying, “Oh, don’t expect anything from this team”. Definitely not. This team has showed that we were able already to be at a certain level and we can only evolve this team.

And if we can do the right things over the summer, things can only improve.





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