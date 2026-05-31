Arne Slot Sacked by Liverpool After Disappointing Season; Players React as Search for Successor Intensifies

Liverpool have dismissed manager Arne Slot following a season review after 20 defeats across competitions. Star players including Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch paid tribute, while Mohamed Salah notably withheld comment. The club are now in advanced talks with Andoni Iraola as his replacement.

Liverpool Football Club experienced a seismic shift over the weekend with the shock dismissal of manager Arne Slot . The decision, announced on Saturday, came following a comprehensive season review led by key executives Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards of Fenway Sports Group.

The review concluded after a disappointing campaign where the Reds suffered 20 defeats across all competitions, a significant factor in the decision to relieve Slot of his duties. The announcement stunned many within the club's squad, as players reportedly believed Slot had weathered the recent storm of poor results. The Dutch manager's departure came just one year after he masterminded the club's triumphant Premier League title win, a season that had initially seemed to secure his long-term future.

In the immediate aftermath of the sacking, several Liverpool players took to social media to express their gratitude and bid farewell to their former coach. Captain Virgil van Dijk, a fellow Dutchman, shared a nostalgic photograph from the previous season's title celebrations, writing, We'll never forget winning the Premier League in our first season together. Thank you, trainer, and best of luck to you and your family for the future.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch echoed this sentiment, posting: Thank you for everything, coach! Lifting the Premier League trophy together was an incredible achievement and a moment I'll never forget. Wishing you all the best for the future. Young midfielder Curtis Jones posted a picture of an emotional embrace with Slot, stating: Thank you and all the best for the future.

Respect you as a man for what you gave our club. Key midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, whose own form fluctuated during the difficult second season, acknowledged the manager's role in the historic title win: I'll always be grateful for the time we spent together. Winning a Premier League is not easy and you were a big part of that success. Thank you and wish you all the best.

Forward Cody Gakpo, a player often relied upon by Slot, offered a simple but sincere thank you, while Hugo Ekitike, one of the few recent signings to consistently impress, wrote: Thank you for everything you taught me and for the time you gave me, both on and off the pitch. I wish you all the very best coach.

However, the unified front of tribute was notably broken by star forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian had been a vocal critic of Slot in recent weeks, famously posting on social media about a desire to return to the heavy metal attacking style of Jurgen Klopp's era.

Consequently, he did not post any message for his departing manager. Instead, he found time to share an Instagram story paying tribute to defender Ibrahima Konate, whose own Anfield exit was announced the following day. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was also yet to publish any tribute as of Sunday evening. The muted response from key figures like Salah and Szoboszlai underscores the underlying tensions that likely contributed to the club's poor season and ultimately Slot's downfall.

With the vacancy now open, Liverpool are moving swiftly to secure a replacement. Daily Mail Sport understands that formal talks with Andoni Iraola are scheduled for this week, as the club aims to announce the new manager as soon as possible. Iraola, the 43-year-old Spanish coach, confirmed in April that he would be leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season after rejecting a contract extension. He is firmly Liverpool's top target, and the club will now formalise their approach.

Iraola's stock has risen dramatically after an exceptional season with Bournemouth, guiding them to a sixth-place Premier League finish and a subsequent qualification for the Europa League. His tactical acumen was on display when his Bournemouth side defeated Liverpool 3-2 at the Vitality Stadium in January, a result that now looks like a significant missed opportunity for the Reds in their failed title defence.

The Spaniard is reportedly keen on the Anfield project, although he has also been linked with other high-profile vacancies. Crystal Palace, reeling from Oliver Glasner's departure, are understood to have made him an offer and were awaiting a decision over the weekend.

Furthermore, Iraola has held discussions with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen during this busy period. Should he accept, it would be his fifth managerial role after AEK Larnaca, Mirandes, Rayo Vallecano, and Bournemouth. His appointment would almost certainly signal a distinct shift in Liverpool's playing philosophy; his Bournemouth team was celebrated for its high-octane, possession-based attacking style that drew praise across the Premier League





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Liverpool FC Arne Slot Sacking Dismissal Manager Premier League Player Reactions Virgil Van Dijk Mohamed Salah Ryan Gravenberch Tribute Curtis Jones Alexis Mac Allister Cody Gakpo Hugo Ekitike Successor Andoni Iraola Bournemouth Transfer Coaching Fenway Sports Group Richard Hughes Michael Edwards Season Review Tactics

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