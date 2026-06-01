Arne Slot's Open Letter to Liverpool Fans Following Shock Sacking

Liverpool manager Arne Slot published a heartfelt open letter to supporters after his dismissal, reflecting on the club's high expectations, recent tragedies, and his confidence that Liverpool will remain among Europe's elite despite a disappointing second season.

Arne Slot , the Dutch coach who guided Liverpool to a Premier League title in his first season, has taken the unusual step of addressing the club's supporters directly after his dismissal.

The announcement came less than 48 hours after the club announced his abrupt termination, leaving him without the chance to make a formal farewell in front of the fans. In a 688‑word open letter published in the Liverpool ECHO, Slot reflected on the high expectations that define Anfield, the personal connections he forged during his tenure, and the painful moments that have marked the past two years.

Slot opened his statement by recalling the first time he stood beneath the iconic banner in the tunnel at Anfield, noting that the sheer magnitude of the club's demand for excellence was evident from that moment. He praised the "Liverpool family" for the compassion displayed after the tragic Water Street attack in 2022 that injured more than a hundred people, and he paid tribute to the memory of striker Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash last summer.

"In one of the most difficult moments this club has faced, the love, compassion and support shown by the Liverpool family was extraordinary," Slot wrote, adding that the way fans honoured Jota would stay with him forever. The letter also contained a measured assessment of his time in charge. Slot acknowledged the disappointment of a season that yielded 20 defeats across all competitions and a fifth‑place league finish, a stark contrast to the championship triumph that followed his debut.

He pointed to the relentless pressure from the board and supporters, noting that the club's leadership had launched a review of the season's performance before the final whistle blew, analysing data and results without consulting the playing squad. While he recognised that the style of football on display sparked criticism and occasional jeering from the stands, he stressed that the team secured Champions League qualification, ensuring Liverpool remains among Europe's elite.

In his closing remarks, Slot expressed gratitude to the players who wore the badge with pride, without naming individuals after a highly publicised fallout with Mohamed Salah. He thanked the staff and supporters for making him feel welcome from day one, and he conveyed confidence that the foundations he helped lay would allow the club to continue competing at the highest level.

The manager also hinted at possible future opportunities, mentioning that he has been linked with a role at AC Milan, while Liverpool have already begun formal talks with Bournemouth's outgoing manager Andoni Iraola as they seek a swift replacement. Behind the scenes, the decision to part ways with Slot was driven by a review led by Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, the chief executive of football for the Fenway Sports Group.

The review, which started before the season's end, concluded that the team was unlikely to improve under Slot's guidance despite a record summer transfer spend of nearly £450 million. The board's recommendation was approved by the owners, and Slot was informed of his dismissal at 11 a.m. on Saturday, a full ninety minutes before the public announcement at 12.30 p.m. The swift move underscores the club's determination to reset after a season that fell far short of the lofty standards expected at Anfield





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