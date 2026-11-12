Army veteran in San Jose reveals the challenges of returning to civilian life

On Wednesday, a veteran in San Jose talked about his challenging return to civilian life.

Many veterans in the Bay Area end up on the streets after their tours of duty. On Wednesday, a veteran in San Jose talked about his challenging return to civilian life.

Marianne Favro reports. Many veterans in the Bay Area end up on the streets after their tours of duty. On Wednesday, a veteran in San Jose talked about his challenging return to civilian life. But when he returned to civilian life, he said he faced family issues, PTSD and other challenges that ultimately left him unhoused.

Also read San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 10, 2026: Warm Wednesday, rain returns starting Friday

“Through that process and trying to help them out, there was some personal events that took place. I was displaced with nowhere to go,” William said. ICE makes multiple arrests across the Peninsula He’s not alone. The last point in time count of homeless people in Santa Clara County found 378 veterans were unhoused.

The survey found most of those vets were living on the streets. Austin Reagan with City Team Community Services lived on the streets for four years and now helps veterans get back on their feet, which often includes overcoming addiction.

Advertisement

“What I’ve seen is that often it starts with alcohol and then when they return home, it lands into drug addiction and all the problems that come with it,” Reagan said. “Being away from their platoon away from their people we help them find their career find their purpose again without the people that they’ve been with for the past four, eight or 12 years,” Reagan said.

With the help of City Team, William is now learning computer skills and receiving career counseling. He also says he has a place to stay and found a new brotherhood.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” he said. William said once he graduates from his City Team program, he plans to pursue a degree in cyber security and business.