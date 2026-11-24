Detonation is the only option, federal officials said, because the bomb-making chemical is at risk of a spontaneous explosion. They described a range of safety precautions being taken.

The Army will detonate a large store of lead azide explosives at an Iowa ammunition plant at 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, officials said. The plan is the best and only option because the chemical, once used to make bombs, is unstable and at risk of exploding on its own, a host of federal officials insisted at a press conference Tuesday.

The officials — from the Army, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies — said that extensive safety precautions are being taken to protect the public. They recommended that anyone in the immediate path of the expected plume evacuate.because the chemical has undergone a process of “recrystallization,” making it highly unstable and dangerous. The cold weather increases the risk of a spontaneous explosion, officials said.

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“It’s just a matter of time when we have an uncontrolled detonation,” ATF Director Robert Cekada said during the press conference. “It’s not a matter if, it’s a matter of when, and that would not be a great place for us to be. ”the green light to detonate the lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, located in Middletown in the southeastern part of the state.

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In the press conference, Army officials said that they had explored other options to neutralize the lead azide, but that none were safe because even moving the drums or opening them could have prompted an explosion.

“We wanted to prevent having a high-order detonation because there is risk associated with that,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said. “However, we were never able to find a viable alternative. ” The detonation plan has prompted widespread distress among local residents, many of whom say they have not had enough time to prepare for the possible health and environmental consequences of the lead dust.