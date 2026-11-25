The Army has called for evacuations in a 5-mile zone southwest of the ammunition plant where it plans to blow up nearly 10,000 pounds of lead azide.

in southeast Iowa Wednesday morning, a plan officials insist is the safest option even though the blast is likely to deposit toxic dust for miles.

The detonation is scheduled for 9 a.m. CST at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Army officials say that 68 drums of deteriorating, toxic lead azide — about 9,700 pounds — have undergone a process of “recrystallization,” putting them at risk of a spontaneous explosion. Army soldiers went door to door on Tuesday afternoon to notify residents that they should evacuate.

Also read Army says detonation of lead explosives in Iowa will proceed on Wednesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing short-term hotel lodging to those in the evacuation zone through Friday. Based on Wednesday’s expected weather conditions, Army projections indicate the cloud of lead dust could travel some 100 miles southwest and cross into northeastern Missouri.among local residents, many of whom say they did not receive enough warning about the detonation.

People in the potential path of the plume have scrambled to change Thanksgiving plans, tape windows, cover gardens and buy cleaning supplies. Jill Holler, who has a family farm about 20 miles west of Middletown, said she spent Sunday night rushing to take soil samples for future comparisons of lead concentrations. Windows are covered to reduce the chance of shattering at a home near the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

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Lead is a potent neurotoxin and no amount of exposure is safe. It poses the biggest health threat to children.

“I take the Army’s warning seriously that the choice is between a planned detonation and an uncontrolled explosion,” outgoing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a“I believe, based on the information I’ve been given, that the danger is immediate, and I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected,” Reynolds said.

Army officials have said they are employing a range of mitigation strategies in an attempt to keep as much lead dust as possible within the ammunition plant. That includes two stories of “HESCO” barriers — modular, collapsible structures filled with sand — built around the blast site, with a plan to spray water as the detonation occurs to catch small particles.

Officials said aqueous foam blocks, gel blocks, and two “water walls” made of four 16,000-gallon water tanks each will also help absorb the blast. According to emergency permitting documents submitted to the EPA, the Army expects the blast to leave a crater about 38 feet wide and 5 feet deep.on Tuesday that after the detonation, environmental monitoring teams plan to follow the plume’s path “to collect soil, surface-water, and surface-wipe samples to verify lead levels against baseline models and guide any localized cleanup.

” If any residential properties are found to exceed a certain threshold of lead contamination — 200 parts per million — the Army said, “remediation teams will remove affected soil, clean surfaces, and restore the property at complete government expense. ” It has offered few specifics, however, about how or when such testing will be conducted — or the process or timeline for any government-led remediation work.

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Andrew Whelton, a professor of civil, environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University in Indiana, said that even the documents in the Army’s emergency permit do not describe those plans in detail.

“Based on the document I reviewed, there is no plan for applying an evidence-based approach to determine if people’s homes, schools, and businesses are safe after the detonation,” he said. Peter Thorne, a pulmonary toxicologist and environmental health specialist with the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health, said scientists will work to conduct independent monitoring of the plume of lead dust.

“We have monitoring equipment out there that’s going to tell us the extent of lead that’s became airborne and moved with the wind,” he said. “Our models will be able to tell us how much lead is depositing on soil and on playground equipment and so forth. And from that, we can make some estimates of what what the degree of of danger is associated with this exposure.

” He questioned how these explosives were allowed to become so dangerous over time. The nation’s stockpile of lead azide — once used to make bomb triggers but phased out about 15 years ago — was moved to the ammunition plant in 2009, officials have said.no longer be a hazard? ” he said.

“It should have been dealt with in the past, and now of it’s become a crisis with very few good options left. ”