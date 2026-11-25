The detonation is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The U.S. Army shared a video of all of the mitigation efforts put in place ahead of the detonation of nearly five tons of lead azide in Middletown, Iowa.

This includes a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand-filled blocks, expert dispersion modeling, and temperature-regulating tarps. In a Facebook post, the Army says, "Our foremost priority is public health and safety, so take a look at how we’re protecting the community.

Also read Army says detonation of lead explosives in Iowa will proceed on Wednesday

"2 COTA bus drivers killed, several injured in crash near Ohio State Fairgrounds Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 214 into law Tuesday, changing Ohio gun laws so mufflers, suppressors and sawed-off rifles are no longer considered "dangerous ordinances.

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"Ticket prices down ahead of Ohio State-Michigan game as Buckeye morale dipsCOTA drivers held a candlelight vigil at the East 11th Ave crash site after bus operators Richard Terry, 53, and Paul Copeland, 60, were killed. Police say a bus left its lane, hit a parked bus; nine hurt. Columbus police need help ID’ing a suspect in a Holt Road robbery/assault.

A slender Black man with braided hair stole cash from a worker at a business in the 1600 block, then attacked him while fleeing Nov. 20.