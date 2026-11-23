Army plans a toxic lead azide blast in Iowa on Thanksgiving eve despite a court-paused EPA permit, risking lead dust in Illinois.

The U.S. Army has again pushed back its plan to blow up about five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, a detonation expected to send lead-containing dust into the air over parts of Iowa and Illinois, even as a federal appeals court has paused the EPA permit authorizing it.

The controlled detonation is now scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, the day before Thanksgiving, the Army said in a post on X Sunday evening. The new date allows "for optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced," the post said. It is the second delay in less than a week. The Army first planned the blast for Friday, November 20, then moved it to Monday, November 23.

Also read Court stay prevents U.S. Army from detonating bomb-making chemicals in Iowa

In announcing that first delay, Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the Army wanted to wait "until the latest possible moment prior to a forecast temperature drop.

" "The Army and our interagency partners have been working around the clock to safeguard all Americans in the region," Sunday's post said. "Additional details on this situation will be forthcoming. " Why It Matters The material sits in 68 drums at the plant in Middletown, near the Iowa-Illinois border. The EPA has said that recrystallization of the stored lead azide made it more sensitive to friction and shock.

On November 13, the agency issued an emergency permit allowing the Army to destroy it where it sits. Lead azide is used to set off larger explosives. Destroying it in place means some of its lead will go airborne. Illinois officials have urged residents in the plume's path to stay indoors.

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"There is no safe level of lead in the body," Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, told Newsweek. What To Know For the original date, residents near Middletown City Park and Butterfly Park were asked to leave their homes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Others were advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed. The Army has not yet said whether the same plan applies Wednesday.

The Army has said it will update its plume maps six hours before the detonation and hourly until it happens, according to an Iowa Department of Health and Human Services fact sheet. A final estimate of the affected area is to follow the blast. In a November 20 joint statement, the Army, the Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA said they were prepared to use "the most extreme mitigation measures available.

" The plan also faces a legal challenge. On November 19, Earthjustice, representing the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, challenged the EPA's permit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. That night, the court paused the permit "until the emergency motion for stay is ruled upon by this court," according to the order, as quoted by CBS News.

Although the court paused the EPA permit, the Army argues it can proceed under a separate emergency provision of federal hazardous-waste law. In a filing late Saturday, Justice Department lawyers told the court the Army would invoke emergency provisions of federal hazardous-waste law to carry out the detonation without the permit by Tuesday, November 24.

"To protect its personnel and the surrounding communities, the Army needs to take swift action," the filing said. The Justice Department followed up Sunday with a request that the court lift the stay, according to CNN. The Army announced the Wednesday date Sunday evening. What Happens Next The Army's post did not give a time for Wednesday's detonation or explain what mitigation measures will be put in place.

Evacuation guidance and plume maps could change with the new date. The Army has been posting updates on the Army Sustainment Command's installation page. The Eighth Circuit has not yet issued a final ruling on the environmental groups' request to block the operation. Army Ammunition Plant, a detonation expected to send lead-containing dust into the air over parts of Iowa and Illinois, even as a federal appealsIt is the second delay in less than a week.

The Army first planned the blast for Friday, November 20,to Monday, November 23. In announcing that first delay, Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the Army wanted to wait"until the latest possible moment prior to a forecast temperature drop.

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" "The Army and our interagency partners have been working around the clock to safeguard all Americans in the region," Sunday's post said. "Additional details on this situation will be forthcoming. "The material sits in 68 drums at the plant in Middletown, near the Iowa-Illinois border. The EPA has said thatof the stored lead azide made it more sensitive to friction and shock.

On November 13, the agency issued an emergency permit allowing the Army to destroy it where it sits. Lead azide is used to set off larger explosives. Destroying it in place means some of its lead will go airborne. Illinois officials have urged residents in the plume's path to stay indoors.

"There is no safe level of lead in the body," Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, toldFor the original date, residents near Middletown City Park and Butterfly Park were asked to leave their homes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Others were advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed. The Army has not yet said whether the same plan applies Wednesday.

The Army has said it will update its plume maps six hours before the detonation and hourly until it happens, according to an, the Army, the Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA said they were prepared to use"the most extreme mitigation measures available.

" The plan also faces a legal challenge. On November 19, Earthjustice, representing the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter,the EPA's permit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. That night, the court paused the permit"until the emergency motion for stay is ruled upon by this court," according to the order, as Although the court paused the EPA permit, the Army argues it can proceed under a separate emergency provision of federal hazardous-waste law.

In a filing late Saturday, Justice Department lawyers told the court the Army would invoke emergency provisions of federal hazardous-waste law to carry out the detonationby Tuesday, November 24.

"To protect its personnel and the surrounding communities, the Army needs to take swift action," the filing said. The Justice Department followed up Sunday with a request that the court lift the stay,The Army's post did not give a time for Wednesday's detonation or explain what mitigation measures will be put in place. Evacuation guidance and plume maps could change with the new date.