Sgt. Jian Zhao faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling national defense information from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, prosecutors say.

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S. Attorney Scott Bradford announces charges against Army Sgt. Jian Zhao, accused of passing sensitive U.S. military information to individuals linked to China. An active-duty U.S. Army sergeant pleaded guilty Monday in a yearslong plot that turned his access to sensitive military information into a payday from buyers in China.

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Jian Zhao, 37, used his personal cellphone to photograph restricted Army documents, handed over excerpts from technical manuals for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and put military computers and government hard drives up for sale, federal prosecutors said.

"Protecting our national security depends on holding accountable those who compromise their oath and endanger the security of our armed forces," U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford wrote on X."Jian Zhao violated that trust by exploiting his access to military information and equipment for personal profit while knowingly providing materials to individuals linked to China. ".

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Prosecutors said he enlisted in 2017 and served as a battery supply sergeant at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, where his duties and security clearance gave him access toA redacted image released by the Justice Department shows a person holding a cellphone at a desk. According to court records, Army Sgt. Jian Zhao admitted using his personal cellphone to photograph controlled military documents.

He also took military storage devices without permission and collected thousands of dollars for materials he described as sensitive, secret or top secret. A U.S. Air Force C-17 sits on the flight line at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, where Army Sgt. Jian Zhao was stationed.

"This guilty plea reflects a deliberate betrayal of the oath every Soldier takes to defend our nation and safeguard our fellow service members," said Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, who leads Army Counterintelligence Command. Prosecutors traced the plot back to late 2021.

Ruoyu Duan, a former Army soldier living in Hillsboro, Oregon, recruited Zhao and other active-duty troops to provide defense information and helped arrange payments from buyers in China, prosecutors said. Duan previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to transmit national defense information.

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Federal agents arrested Zhao at his home in Lacey, Washington, on March 6, 2025, and recovered about $30,000 in cash, electronic devices and Under his plea agreement, Zhao agreed to forfeit $17,500 in proceeds from the scheme and give up his claim to the seized cash.

"By pleading guilty, Jian Zhao has admitted to betraying that trust and abusing the responsibilities that came with his position and security clearance," said Doug Olson, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Portland. "Those who choose to compromise sensitive military information for personal gain put our nation's interests at risk, and the FBI, alongside our law enforcement and military partners, remains committed to holding them accountable," he continued.

Zhao faces up to 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. His sentencing is set for March 1, 2027.with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.