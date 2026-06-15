Army Sergeant Isaak Atkins' Powerful 'Beggin' Cover Earns Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer on AGT

U.S. Army Sergeant Isaak Atkins wowed the judges and audience on America's Got Talent with his cover of Måneskin's 'Beggin'. His passionate performance earned him the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara, sending him straight to the live shows.

The third round of auditions for America's Got Talent ( AGT ) kicked off on Tuesday, June 16, with a standout performance from U.S. Army Sergeant Isaak Atkins .

Atkins, who is stationed in Honolulu, delivered a powerful cover of Måneskin's 'Beggin', originally a hit for The Four Seasons in the 1960s. His rendition, filled with rich depth and raspy vocals, had the audience dancing and judges grinning. Judge Howie Mandel was seen smiling and bopping his head to the beat, while Mel B. danced happily in her seat. Sofia Vergara, who was also a judge, watched the performance intently.

Atkins, who has been in the army for six years, took a few days off from duty to audition for the show's 21st season. His musical journey began when he started sharing clips of himself singing in the car, showcasing covers of artists ranging from Elvis Presley to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Gucci Mane, Bell Biv DeVoe, The Smiths, and many more





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America's Got Talent AGT Isaak Atkins Sofia Vergara Howie Mandel Mel B Beggin Måneskin The Four Seasons

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