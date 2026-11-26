Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the detonation was well-contained and appeared to be a success. However, the final results aren’t in yet, researchers said.

Debris flies into the air after the Army detonated several tons of highly-volatile, degraded lead azide on the grounds of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Middletown on Wednesday.saying the first checks show Wednesday’s controlled detonation in Iowa didn’t spread toxic dust to nearby homes and farms.

Earthen barriers were put up and foam and water were poured onto a pair of bunkers holding the 5 tons of lead azide, and officials said those measures appear to have absorbed much of the blast. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air monitors were detecting no lead in the air around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, and an alert sent to cellphones late Wednesday afternoon said it was safe to resume normal activities.

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FEMA also issued an all clear around the plant, the U.S. Army reported. Still, government agencies and independent researchers plan to do extensive environmental testing for lead — a heavy metal that’s especially dangerous to children and pregnant women — in the weeks ahead on water sources, farms, homes and playgrounds. The Army said the safest option had been detonating the stockpile right away because it was degrading and might explode uncontrollably at any time as the weather got colder.