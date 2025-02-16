Army Redirects Millions From Soldiers' Food Budget

A Military.com investigation reveals that the U.S. Army is diverting millions of dollars from soldiers' Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS) pay, intended for food expenses, to other purposes. The report raises concerns about the Army's ability to provide adequate meals for its troops.

The U.S. Army is facing criticism after a Military .com investigation revealed that millions of dollars collected from soldiers' Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS) pay, intended to cover food expenses, are being diverted from food services. According to the report, out of the $225 million collected from enlisted soldiers' BAS pay last year at 11 of the Army 's largest bases, a staggering $151 million was redirected to other purposes.

Enlisted soldiers receive approximately $465 in BAS each month, and this money, essentially a tax on troops, is withdrawn from that amount. An anonymous official with direct knowledge of the situation explained to Military.com that the redirected BAS pay is returned to the Army's general fund and used elsewhere. The investigation found that all but two of the bases examined – Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska and Fort Bliss in Texas – had diverted more than 50% of the collected BAS funds away from providing meals for soldiers. The report does not specify how the redirected money is being spent. Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, has called for an investigation into the data, stating, 'Stealing food money from our soldiers is not how we achieve military readiness. The fact that at least $151 million was collected from soldiers and not spent on food as required demands not just an immediate investigation, but swift accountability.' This issue was previously raised by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in 2020 during a budget hearing with then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who questioned whether the Army was 'wasting half the food, or the money is not being spent on the soldiers' food and it's being spent on something it's not appropriated for.' However, this concern was not pursued further as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged shortly after. The Army has faced challenges in providing adequate meals for soldiers in recent years. Military.com noted that Fort Cavazos, the Army's largest base in Texas, had only two of its 10 dining halls open during the summer of 2023. In November 2022, Fort Carson in Colorado was forced to serve soldiers meals consisting solely of lima beans and toast. Some bases have resorted to serving prepackaged meals from kiosks, a cheaper alternative to cooked dining hall meals, which are often criticized for being high in sugar and low in protein. Maj. Andrea Kelly, an Army spokesperson, stated that the number of meals provided was calculated 'based on previous head counts' at base dining halls. In the past, officials have attributed the decline in dining hall meal participation to complaints from soldiers regarding undercooked meat, a lack of fresh ingredients, and unseasoned food. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Army for comment on this matter





