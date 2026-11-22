Three weeks before the annual Army-Navy football game, the rivalry has already begun to heat up.

Before Navy hosted No. 24 Memphis on Saturday, Army cadets snuck into Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and edited the large letters in the upper seating level of the stadium.

A group of Army cadets really walked into Navy and changed the seats to say "Go Army" 😳, the Navy staff discovered the prank — or “spirit mission” as the academies call them — and began working on the seats at 6 a.m. Saturday, finishing the job by the time gates opened at 10 a.m. It reportedly took 20 staff members to restore the stadium to order in time for Navy’s thrilling, 38-34 upset victory in which the Midshipmen scored with 15 seconds left to steal the game. Navy quarterback Jackson Gutierrez runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against Memphis in Annapolis, Md.

Also read Three reasons why Nebraska will win; three reasons why Nebraska will lose vs. Ohio State

, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums runs against the Air Force Falcons during the second half at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. , Nov. 7, 2026.builds some momentum for the Dec. 12 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Navy has won the past two years and leads the series 64-55-7 all time, though the prank battle advantage is more up for debate.

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The two service academies have stolen each other’s mascots several times, most recently and somewhat embarrassingly in 2021, when Army tried to swipe Navy’s goat and