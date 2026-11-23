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The U.S. Army says it intends to detonate degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to a Facebook post.

An Army official confirms to Iowa's News Now Sunday night that no detonation will happen before Wednesday. Weekend court filings stated the detonation would happen on Tuesday. New information was released Sunday night. The Justice Department filing says the Army will rely on an emergency exclusion in federal hazardous-waste regulations to proceed without the Environmental Protection Agency permit currently under a court-ordered stay.

Also read U.S. Army plans to carry out detonation at Iowa plant despite indefinite pause, court records say

No exact time for the detonation has been released. The Army says the material poses an immediate risk of an uncontrolled explosion and that falling temperatures could increase that risk. The Army plans to detonate 68 barrels containing about 9,773 pounds of lead azide. The material was discovered to have degraded and formed crystals, which the Army says are sensitive to friction and temperature changes.

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