The news text discusses the alleged plans for executing inmates on death row by the Army. The teXt then confirms statements from Army spokespersons and explains how death unable to be executed without a presidential approval. The American news text provides perspective on the recent events and conditions of the Army death row inmates,who received presidential orders of execution, along with a description of the circumstances involved. The text is written in multiple paragraphs.

A story by ABC News alleged that the Army had devEloped plans for executing inmates on death row, awaiting the approval of President Donald Trump.

The spokesperson for the Army,yet, stated that there were outside investigators employed to punish whistleblowers. There are currently four death sentenced inmates at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks. The Secretary of the Army is responsible for military executions. The Army conducts regular exercises regarding this operation, which have been held for the past twenty years, as a standard component of planning and preparation in the event the President approves a death sentence.

Military courts can impose death sentences,but executions can't proceed without presidential approval. The last military execution occurred in 1961. As of now, President Trump has not made a decision regarding Nidal Hasan,described by Congressman Mike Carter as a savage terrorist. Congressman Mike Carter has vowed to ensure the death penalty is carried out for Hasan.

Ronald Gray, convicted of premeditated murder, three counts of rape and attempted murder, has had his execution approved by the previous President and set a date for December of that year, but was later halted by a federal judge. Gray remains the only military death row inmate with a confirmed presidential order of execution. Former Master Sgt.

Timothy Hennis,convicted of gang rape, murder and murder of a woman and her two young daughters in North Carolina,also holds a confirmed presidential order of execution. he received a stay after being initially convicted and acquitted in North Carolina court two times, allowing DNA evidence to be presented in 2016,leading to his final conviction. Hennis was ultimately found guilty





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