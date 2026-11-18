Captain Nathanael Rennie stands trial for raping an officer cadet in her sleep at Sandhurst, an incident that triggered a suicide attempt and significant mental health struggles for the victim.

A female Army officer attempted suicide after being raped in her sleep by a male captain, a court martial heard. Captain Nathanael Rennie allegedly entered the woman's bedroom before having non-consensual sex with her, leaving the female officer feeling violated and so dirty. When she woke and ordered him to leave her room at Sandhurst, Captain Rennie is said to have asked: Can I at least finish? The female officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court she then set out to take her own life, but was saved by her best friend after finding her while on a run.

Alleged Incident Details and Timeline

At the time of the alleged incident, both Captain Rennie and the woman were officer cadets at Berkshire's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Army's world-famous training centre, which Princes William and Harry attended. Commodore Matthew Rees, prosecuting, said: When she woke up, Capt Rennie was raping her. Except she didn't know it was him because she was facing the wall. She knew someone was raping her but didn't know who it was. She froze. She remembers him whispering and asking if she was OK. After 15 minutes she came around. At this point she asked him to get out of the room to which he responded, Can I at least finish? She told him to get out and he left.

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Prosecution Evidence and Medical Context

The court heard the pair, who did not know each other particularly well, had been drinking in the afternoon at an event, where the alleged victim had an argument with another cadet. She then returned to her room and went to sleep. She slept naked and did not lock her door. Despite being seen by a medical officer due to her mental health issues shortly after the incident, she decided to not report the incident because she was worried about how it would affect her progress in the Army. After she graduated from Sandhurst, she moved to a different base but suffered a breakdown or panic attack when she was informed Captain Rennie was moving to the same camp.

Digital Communications and Victim Testimony

The pair started speaking on Facebook Messenger around 30 minutes later. The messages included her saying: You have a girlfriend. Why did I wake up and you were f***ing me? She denied his claims that she was not asleep, saying she does not sleep talk, and said: I can't believe you are trying to tell me I wasn't asleep. He said: I just want you to know that there is nothing malicious about what I am doing. I am really sorry. When he asked what she wanted to happen, she replied: To just erase my memory. Bulford Military Court saw a video recording of a police interview with the alleged victim, throughout which she was seen crying and upset. She said in the interview: I was really unwell and struggled with my mental health at Sandhurst.

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Court Denials and Legal Proceedings

When talking about the alleged rape, she said: It absolutely threw me for six. She said that when she woke up she could feel his shaved body and sweat but did not know who it was initially as she was facing the wall. She said: When I saw it was Rennie I didn't know him. I had barely spoken to him. When asked how she felt afterwards she described the feeling as dirty. After their conversation the next day, she said: I felt stupid that I froze. Stupid that I didn't report it. It was almost like I was questioning myself. Did it really happen, but I know it happened. I was angry but felt so stupid. I felt violated and so dirty. I almost felt I had a conversation for his benefit and not mine. Reassurance that I was not going to report it. The woman, now an officer in the Army, said its effects meant that in the weeks after the alleged rape she was removed from the ranges at Sandhurst and that she set out to take her own life.

Trial Status and Future Steps

Later, at a military event which she saw Captain Rennie at, she told him You are the one who raped me in Sandhurst and they had a 15-minute conversation which turned into an argument, in private, in which he continued to deny it. A senior officer reported the issue to service police after overhearing it. She was interviewed and Captain Rennie was later arrested and interviewed under caution. Captain Rennie, of the 104 Theatre Sustainment Brigade, denies rape at Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire. He claims the woman was awake and consented. The female officer said: The next morning I went out with the intention to commit suicide. For some reason that morning my best friend in a different platoon went out on a run and went on a completely different route and she bumped into me and she realised what was happening.