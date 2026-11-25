The U.S. Army carried out a controlled explosion of five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, with maps showing a lead dust plume potentially traveling up to 100 miles into northeastern Missouri. Officials say mitigation measures appear to have contained the blast.

The U.S. Army successfully detonated five tons of degraded lead azide, a bomb-making chemical, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday morning.

The controlled explosion was carried out to prevent the unstable chemical from spontaneously blowing up in freezing temperatures. The detonation produced a dust plume containing lead particles that may travel beyond the installation and settle on surrounding surfaces. According to maps released by the Army, winds will send hazardous particles from the massive explosion southeast past the city of Macon, Missouri, in the direction of Kansas City.

Also read Iowa lead explosion: Iowa Army detonation cleared by appeals court

The dangerous dust is forecast to pass through the towns of Memphis and Edina. The plume will reach its travel peak of up to 100 miles roughly eight hours after the blast, at 5 p.m. local time. The particles are also expected to settle on the ground along a smaller path of roughly 150 square miles in the same direction.

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Mitigation measures prevent widespread lead dispersal

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said initial analysis shared by federal partners and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management indicated that mitigation measures appear to have been successful and the explosion was well-contained. The Army said it had made sand-filled barriers about two stories high, a water wall, gel blocks and foam barriers, which will reduce the amount of lead that travels from the detonation site through the air.

It said soil, air and water near the site are being extensively tested before and after the detonation, with results published when available. A three-judge panel on the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found the Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimize the dispersal of lead dust into the environment and mitigate the risks associated with potential exposure pathways as part of its plan to detonate 68 barrels of lead azide.

The blast was first scheduled for Nov. 20 but was postponed amid a court fight and public concern. The Army said the explosive had partially crystallized and was too unstable to move, and that colder weather raised the risk of it detonating on its own. FEMA supported the recommended relocation of all Middletown residents and nearby areas, starting Tuesday, with the recommended evacuation zone marked as a five-mile cone southwest of the plant.

Residents urged to stay indoors during explosion

While no evacuations were mandatory as of Tuesday, an emergency alert to cellphones urged people within 20 miles to stay indoors with windows closed. Sean Kaufman, of the Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday that pregnant women, children and those with chronic disease definitely want to be out of that area.

Concerns about the detonation have focused on what the potential distribution of lead, a toxic metal that can cause severe health problems, could do to residents in the impacted area, particularly for children and people who are pregnant. No amount of lead exposure is safe, according to health experts.

David Cwiertny, director of the University of Iowa's Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination, said Monday that we really don't know several key factors, like how much lead will be emitted and how much will be deposited. However, he expects the air to dissipate fairly quickly. Cwiertny and colleagues are monitoring lead levels themselves after what he called an unclear monitoring response.

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Experts differ on severity of lead contamination

He said residents worried about lead on their property need only hose that off, and it's gone, and its written advisory states that people in the deposition area should wet-clean surfaces that children may touch once the exposure period has ended. Views over the extent of lead exposure do differ. Andrew Margenot, a University of Illinois soil scientist, said that while lead may be carried, it is very unlikely that crops grown in lead-affected soil would contain lead.

Drew Latta, a University of Iowa researcher, said his personal view is that groundwater is really almost not a concern. Cwiertny said the Mississippi River's size will dilute lead dust, but we need to look at where there could be vulnerable water sources. Daniel Hummer, a Southern Illinois University geology professor, told the Des Moines Register contamination is definitely a possibility, with surface-water users most at risk.

David Gay, former coordinator of the National Atmospheric Deposition Program, said the lead dust is likely to dilute quickly, and that concentrations at the far edges of the Army's projected spread will probably be low. To get into the Mississippi, it would have to go into another river and migrate downstream. And by that time it will be very, very dilute, he said. It's always possible, but unlikely and very dilute concentrations.

He said most of the lead material will mix with other particles in the air and fall close to the blast site. Following the blast, readings from Army, EPA and University of Iowa monitors will show how much lead has landed and where. Lab results are expected to be published within three to five weeks. Col.

Aaron Teller, commander of the Army's 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, said the goal is zero release of lead particulate into the atmosphere. He said about a quarter of the lead entered the air in an unmitigated 1977 detonation in Colorado. The Army gave no estimate of how much its measures will cut. Journalists were set up to document the controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.