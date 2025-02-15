Army Halts Transgender Intake, Suspends Transitions

The U.S. Army has announced a ban on transgender individuals joining its ranks and suspended all medical procedures related to gender transitions for current service members. This move, following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent order, aims to focus military resources on readiness and lethality, while sparking immediate controversy and legal challenges.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that it is no longer accepting transgender individuals into its ranks and will halt all procedures related to sex change operations. This announcement follows closely on the heels of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 's implementation of a ban on transgender people joining the military.

Effective immediately, the Army stated in an X post, all applications from individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all medical procedures, scheduled, unscheduled, or planned, associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are also paused. The Army emphasized that individuals with gender dysphoria who have volunteered to serve their country will be treated with dignity and respect. Hegseth's order is part of a broader initiative to reform the military by dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and prioritizing readiness and lethality. During a town hall last week, Hegseth asserted, 'Our strength is our shared purpose, regardless of our background, regardless of how we grew up, regardless of our gender, regardless of our race. In this department, we will treat everyone equally, we will treat everyone with respect, and we will judge you as an individual by your merit and by your commitment to the team and the mission.'The military's ban has sparked immediate backlash. Twenty state attorneys general filed an amicus brief to support a lawsuit seeking to block the implementation of President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender individuals from serving in the military. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell condemned the administration's repeated attacks on a vulnerable population, stating, 'This latest attack on trans service members flies in the face of the administration's so-called respect for our military, our veterans, and their service.' The coalition includes attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin. In a separate X post, the Army declared 'DEI is dead' within the organization and announced that soldiers previously discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine would be allowed to return with back pay. Trump, upon assuming office, signed an executive order stating that identifying as a gender different from one's assigned sex at birth is 'not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.' Estimates suggest that there are between 9,000 and 14,000 transgender service members; however, precise figures are not publicly available. Between January 1, 2016, and May 14, 2021, the Department of Defense reportedly spent approximately $15 million on providing transgender treatments — both surgical and nonsurgical — to 1,892 active-duty service members, according to the Congressional Research Service





