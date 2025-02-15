Army Eclipses Navy in Star Series Wrestling Showdown

In a thrilling Star Series matchup, Army's men's and women's wrestling teams triumphed over Navy at West Point. The men's victory saw Navy struggle to find the basket in the final minutes, allowing Army to capitalize on free throws and secure a 61-54 win. The women's game was a back-and-forth battle, with Army rallying from an early deficit to claim a 68-64 victory.

Army and Navy will clash in a pivotal Star Series matchup on Sunday, with the men's and women's wrestling teams vying for victory at West Point. The Midshipmen men (10-17, 7-7) secured a hard-fought 61-54 win over the Black Knights (15-10, 9-5), who were still within striking distance of the top of the Patriot League standings. The contest was a tight battle throughout, with Army holding a slim 28-26 lead at halftime.

The final minutes saw both teams struggle to find the basket, with Army failing to score a field goal for the last 4:27 and Navy going scoreless for the final 3:28. As the clock wound down, it came down to free throws, and Navy capitalized, outscoring Army 8-2 from the charity stripe to secure the victory. Austin Benigni led Navy with 21 points, while Jordan Pennick added 17. Despite scoring only seven points, Kehoe contributed significantly with 11 rebounds. Army's Jalen Rucker was the top scorer for the Black Knights with 18 points, followed by AJ Allenspach with 14 and Ryan Curry with 10.Meanwhile, the Army women (18-5, 10-3 in Patriot) held onto their second-place position in the league with a narrow 68-64 win over the Midshipmen (15-9, 7-6). Navy dominated the first quarter, taking a 26-14 lead, but Army rallied in the second, outscoring Navy 19-7 to tie the game at 33-33 at halftime. Although Navy regained a two-point lead after three quarters, Army mounted another comeback in the final period, outscoring Navy 15-9 to secure the win. The game remained tight until the final moments, with Morgan Demos tying the score at 64-64 with 1:57 left. Trinity Hardy's fast-break layup off a turnover with 1:02 remaining broke the deadlock, and Kya Smith's two free throws with three seconds left sealed the victory. Navy's final field goal attempt in the last two minutes, a layup by Zanai Barnett-Gay with four seconds left, missed the mark. Smith led Army with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Hardy added 14 points, and Reese Ericson chipped in with 13. For Navy, Juliana Almeida was the leading scorer with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Barnett-Gay scored 15 points on 4-of-20 shooting, and Demos added 12 points





