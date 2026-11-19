The U.S. Army postponed Friday's controlled detonation of five tons of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant until Monday, November 23, after public safety concerns, environmental lawsuits, and a request from Governor Kim Reynolds. Residents of Middletown and nearby communities had been advised to evacuate due to potential window damage and lead dust exposure.

The U.S. Army has postponed Friday's planned controlled detonation of five tons of unstable bomb-making chemicals at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown until Monday, November 23.

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle directed Army Materiel Command to delay the operation, placing it at the latest possible window before a forecasted temperature drop that could further destabilize the material. The decision followed an outpouring of public concern that a cloud of lead dust could cause environmental contamination and health problems.

Also read Iowa Army Plant Detonates Lead Azide Explosives Amid Toxic Dust Fears

Governor Kim Reynolds, who had urged the Army to delay the blast amid growing public safety concerns, spoke directly with Telle before the announcement, her office said. Environmental groups filed lawsuits Thursday seeking emergency court action to halt the plan, arguing that the EPA failed to require the Army to consider safer alternatives and that the Army failed to give adequate notice of its plans.

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The pause delays a temporary evacuation for the roughly 400 residents of Middletown, who had been advised to leave their homes Friday morning due to the potential for localized window damage. The Army discovered in March that water had evaporated from the barrels' stabilizing bath, allowing the lead azide to recrystallize and become too unstable to handle or relocate safely.

The material, a chemical used to set off munitions, had been stored in bunkers at the plant for more than 20 years. The Environmental Protection Agency said earlier this month when approving an emergency permit for the blast that the recrystallization of lead azide has created a risk of spontaneous explosion due to the material's sensitivity to friction and shock, creating a highly unstable and dangerous situation.

Lead Dust Risk Spreads Across Region

Moving or relocating the barrels posed an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation, a possibility that increases in cold weather, according to Justine Barati, public affairs specialist at the Army Sustainment Command. An Army smoke model released Tuesday projected the plume could reach 25 miles north to Wapello, Iowa, and spread across parts of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, potentially settling on farmland and playgrounds. The model also noted that children under six are especially vulnerable to lead exposure.

The EPA permit approved last week required the Army to model how the detonated material could disperse in the air and on the ground. According to the Army, extensive modeling predicted that the potential level of lead particles in the air may be elevated, but still well below the level at which immediate health effects are expected.

The resulting dust is expected to linger for no more than one hour, depending on wind speed, officials said, and vibrations from the two planned blasts were expected to be quick but could break old windows in the Middletown area. As officials prepared for the detonation, they had recommended that some residents in nearby Middletown vacate the area.

The Army had shared details during a public meeting in Middletown in October, but a public advisory Sunday was the first time many other communities - some as far away as 100 miles - were notified that they could be affected. Nearly 400 people live in Middletown, about 160 miles southeast of Des Moines, but thousands more in surrounding areas could be affected.

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Schools And Businesses Close Early

The Army's decision to delay came Thursday evening, but many schools and businesses throughout the region were already set to close Friday. That includes schools in Danville a few miles away. School Superintendent Pat Wallace said his initial intention was to keep schools open, but there were enough uncertainties that made canceling the most responsible decision.

In Mediapolis, less than 20 miles away, schools and the public library were set to close Friday and the local fire department planned to hose down playgrounds that could be covered in lead particles. Experts urged residents to take precautions. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, a professor at the University of Iowa's Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, said it is still unknown how much contamination will end up in the atmosphere and on surfaces.

Health Experts Warn Of Lead Poisoning

With high doses over a short period, people can be subject to lead poisoning and begin to feel sick, said Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University who has helped communities recover from chemical disasters. Iowa State's Des Moines County Extension field office was busy fielding calls Thursday from concerned residents who have been deathly afraid for their animals and vegetable gardens, said staff member Morgan Hoenig.

The Army said it will continue coordinating with the EPA and state and local officials to share updated safety and evacuation guidance ahead of the rescheduled detonation. Telle emphasized that public communication is essential to public trust. The safety of our people and our neighbors is non-negotiable, said Lt. Col.

Daniel Nosse, commander of the plant, acknowledging the volatility of the chemical compound used in munitions production. The Army said it put together a panel of experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with the detonation plan. While the Army recommends cleaning cars, windowsills and outdoor surfaces, residents have taken to social media to voice concern and question whether that will be enough.