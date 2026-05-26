Army investigators are continuing to investigate after military police exchanged gunfire while responding to a disturbance at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation

Army investigators are continuing to investigate after military police exchanged gunfire while responding to a disturbance at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area near Fort Hood Saturday night.

According to officials, Fort Hood military police first received reports around 7 p.m. May 23 of disorderly conduct at the recreation area, including vehicles bypassing the gate. Authorities later received an anonymous report involving a disturbance with alcohol, drugs and minors. Officials said that around 9:04 p.m., responding military police reported shots fired while attempting to break up a fight. During the incident, military police returned fire.

Additional military police units were immediately sent to the scene to establish a security perimeter, assist victims and provide aid. Authorities said multiple injured individuals were treated at the scene or transported by EMS. Two suspects were detained, and another injured person was airlifted for additional medical care. The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation and interviewing personnel involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Army CID anonymously online through Army CID Tips or by phone at 254-287-2722. Army investigators are continuing to investigate after military police exchanged gunfire while responding to a disturbance at the Belton Lake Outdoor RecreationThe U.S. military carried out what it described as "self-defense" strikes in southern Iran on Monday.

Austin police called in SWAT officers Monday morning during a domestic disturbance investigation in South Austin that ultimately ended without incident. The Associated Press reported Sunday that the potential deal would involve reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the war and Iran giving up its uranium. One of the best views of the Austin skyline is ready to be enjoyed by residents and visitors. The Skyline Overlook on the east end of Lady Bird Lake provides a





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