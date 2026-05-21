Army Budget Proposals Face Scrutiny from Senators

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and acting chief of staff Christopher LaNeve presented the Army's budget proposals to a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, highlighting the need for innovation, flexibility, and fiscal responsibility. Senators raised concerns about funding methods and the deployment of National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

During a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on Tuesday, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and acting chief of staff Christopher LaNeve presented the Army 's budget proposals.

They emphasized the need for innovation and flexibility in spending, citing the Army's desire to emulate Ukraine's advanced drone technology and the need to update bases and housing for soldiers. Driscoll highlighted the importance of fiscal responsibility, stating that the Army would only purchase items that are cost-effective. Senators raised concerns about the request for funding through a reconciliation package, which could lead to future funds being stalled. Sen.

Chris Coons criticized the deployment of National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. , arguing that it sends a negative message to Russia and undermines long-held partnerships with European countries and Taiwan. Sen. Mitch McConnell supported the Army's budget proposals, emphasizing the importance of investing in modern technology and training for soldiers.

Driscoll also mentioned a new initiative to maximize the use of Army land, including a data center in Utah, which he believes will be crucial for the modern battlefield





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Army Budget Spending Innovation Ukraine Drone Technology Bases Housing Fiscal Responsibility National Guardsmen Russia European Countries Taiwan Data Center Utah

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