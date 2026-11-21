The U.S. Army plans to blow up unstable explosives in southeastern Iowa on Friday, a blast that could carry toxic lead dust up to 100 miles.

FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 — The U.S. Army plans to blow up unstable explosives in southeastern Iowa on Friday, a blast that could carry toxic lead dust up to 100 miles.reported.

Officials warned the blast could break windows and expose the public to lead in the air.explosive used to set off larger military charges. The plant’s 68 barrels have broken down and become extremely unstable, according to the Army’s detonation permit. Moving them posed an “unacceptable risk of accidental detonation,” the Army said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted an emergency permit last week, citing the danger of an accidental explosion.

Also read Iowa Army Plant Detonates Lead Azide Explosives Amid Toxic Dust Fears

In a review released Wednesday, the Army said the blast would cause a brief, loud noise and a quick-fading cloud of lead-laced dust, with no significant healthStill, it’s advising nearby residents to evacuate and has offered temporary shelter to those living closest. Middletown is about 150 miles south of Des Moines, Iowa’s capital, and a 10-mile car trip to the Illinois border.can harm a fetus’s developing brain, cause lasting learning and behavior problems, and raise the risk of premature birth or The Army advised people who don’t evacuate to keep windows closed and switch heating and air conditioning to recirculate indoor air until the plume passes.

Afterward, they should wipe down windowsills and children’s toys. The Army Corps of Engineers is testing soil before the blast for about 150 residents who asked and will offer testing afterward, Army spokesperson Lori McFate toldJill Holler plans to evacuate with her husband and daughter from Muscatine, Iowa, about an hour north of the plant and within the projected plume path.

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But she told’Shaughnessy, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Public Health, said strong winds from the north expected Friday could push the plume away from towns just east of the plant and thin it out faster. But those winds “will actually spread it further,” he said.

“No one really knows what or how this is going to work out. ”Prevention recommend removing shoes at the door, wiping pets’ paws and keeping young children out of bare dirt. Most people exposed to lead have no symptoms, the CDC says. A blood test is the best way to know for sure.

, Nov. 19, 2026; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Nov. 12, 2026; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Aug. 27, 2026COPD is a pulmonary disorder caused by obstructions in the airways of the lungs leading to breathing problems. Learn about COPD symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options.