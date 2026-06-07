Armenians vote with peace efforts and Russia in focus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seeks a renewed mandate after steering Armenia closer to the West and pursuing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seeks a renewed mandate after steering Armenia closer to the West and pursuing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. Armenians vote in the parliamentary election at a polling station in Yerevan on June 7, 2026.

/ Reuters Armenians head to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election seen as a test of the government's efforts to forge a peace deal after a military defeat by Azerbaijan three years ago. Polls show Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's ruling Civil Contract party leading, backed by up to 32 percent of voters, with the pro-Russian Strong Armenia party trailing in second place with up to 11 percent.

Pashinyan has moved Armenia closer to the West since coming to power in 2018, and away from traditional patron Russia, which has provoked Moscow's ire in the lead-up to the vote. GDP per capita has also doubled under Pashinyan, a journalist and opposition activist turned politician.

"I really like how Armenia has been growing right before my eyes," 39-year-old voter Karine Darbinyan said at a rally for Pashinyan in Yerevan's central square on Friday. Pashinyan has faced a wave of criticism from the opposition and certain sections of the public, particularly since the war with Azerbaijan in 2023, mostly concerning his peace efforts with Baku.

He has countered by placing his peace effort centre stage in his campaign, above all the agreement he signed at the White House last August with Azerbaijan after an on-and-off war that has raged since the late 1980s. Armenia's opposition is dominated by pro-Russian groups, including Strong Armenia, formed last year by Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan. He wants to keep Armenia close to Russia, a key supplier of energy and buyer of exports.

At a Strong Armenia rally in Yerevan last week, a woman who gave her name only as Gayane said she supported Karapetyan because he would ensure "that our Armenia remains Armenian". Lebanon urges Iran to stay out as ceasefire falls apart





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prime Minister Exploits Nowak Murder to Attack Critics, Ignoring Two-Tier PolicingThe Prime Minister's private meeting with the Nowak family is criticized as a political stunt, while he blames Nigel Farage and Elon Musk for the unrest and ignores systemic issues in policing and justice.

Read more »

Blokees Unveils New Transformers: Prime Action Edition Optimus PrimeReturn to the world of Transformers: Prime with Blokees newest Action Edition model kit as Optimus Prime is back

Read more »

Conservative Peer Sues Prime Minister Over Free Speech RowLord Rami Ranger is suing the Prime Minister in a free speech row after he was stripped of his CBE for comments he made on social media. He claims he is a victim of 'cancel culture' behind closed doors and that the comments that led to him being stripped of the award were the result of 'heated political debate' or 'personal disputes'.

Read more »

Armenians go to the polls under Russian pressure aimed at preventing a drift toward WestArmenians are voting in parliamentary elections as the government seeks to loosen ties with Moscow and increase cooperation with the West.

Read more »