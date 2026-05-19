Armenian School's Team Wins National Championship in United States Academic Decathlon

A team of students from AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Canoga Park has won the 2025–26 United States Academic Decathlon Small Schools Virtual National Competition, securing the program's first national championship for the Armenian school.

A team of students from AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Canoga Park has won the 2025–26 United States Academic Decathlon Small Schools Virtual National Competition , securing the program's first national championship for the Armenian school.

Competing across 10 academic categories against teams from eight other states, three of the school's students—Andrew Gharibian, Sevag Vakian, and John Mazedzhyan—swept the top three individual placements among all competitors. Team members attributed their historic victory to an intense study regimen, including working through winter break to master advanced concepts usually absent from standard high school curricula





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Armenian School Academic Decathlon United States Academic Decathlon Small Schools Virtual National Competition Winning Team Individual Placements Worked Through Winter Break Intense Study Regimen Advanced Concepts

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