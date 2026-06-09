Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan claims victory in election seen as test of Russia's influence, global news

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan has claimed victory in the recent election, which is seen as a test of Russia's influence in the region. Meanwhile, Israel and Iran have traded strikes in a major escalation, and there are other news stories including Ken Paxton's impeachment trial and the Kennedy Center dropping 'Trump' branding.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan claims victory in election seen as test of Russia's influenceIsrael and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumers Ken Paxton 's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceThe Kennedy Center drops 'Trump' branding as Bill Maher’s Twain Award guests are revealedLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night. Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de Florida

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night. Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de Florida





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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims victory following general electionArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has claimed victory in the country’s Sunday general election, as preliminary results showed his governing Civil Contract party came first with 49.81% of the vote.

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims victory following general electionArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has claimed victory in the country’s Sunday general election, as preliminary results showed his governing Civil Contract party came first with 49.81% of the vote.

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Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan claims victory in election seen as test of Russia's influenceArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was looking for a strong mandate for a new geopolitical course that includes distancing Armenia from Moscow and deepening cooperation with the West.

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Speaks After Parliamentary ElectionsArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke at his party headquarters after the parliamentary elections in Yerevan, Armenia. The elections took place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, and saw a high turnout of voters. Pashinyan's party, the Civil Contract, is expected to retain its majority in the parliament. The elections were closely watched by international observers, who praised the smooth conduct of the polls.

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