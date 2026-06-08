Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Speaks After Parliamentary Elections

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke at his party headquarters after the parliamentary elections in Yerevan, Armenia. The elections took place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, and saw a high turnout of voters. Pashinyan's party, the Civil Contract, is expected to retain its majority in the parliament. The elections were closely watched by international observers, who praised the smooth conduct of the polls.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks at his Armenia Ruling Civil Contract party headquarters after parliamentary elections in Yerevan , Armenia, Monday, June 8, 2026. The elections took place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, and saw a high turnout of voters.

Pashinyan's party, the Civil Contract, is expected to retain its majority in the parliament. The elections were closely watched by international observers, who praised the smooth conduct of the polls. In related news, a stabbing incident occurred at New York's Penn Station, leaving six people injured. The suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

Israel and Iran have also been involved in a major escalation of strikes, with both countries trading blows. In other news, former US President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NBC, sparking speculation about his intentions. Apple has unveiled an upgraded Siri voice assistant with new AI features at its annual conference. A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, and the incident was captured on camera.

The Kennedy Center has dropped 'Trump' branding from its events, and Bill Maher's Twain Award guests have been revealed. A new type of date has made personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friends. A photographer captured the sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during Hajj. Challenging one's brain helps keep it healthy, and here's how to do it.

Worries about flying seem to be taking off, and here's how to cope with in-flight anxiety. The Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measures. One Tech Tip is to not use rice for your device, and here's how to dry out your smartphone. How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups' bacon vinaigrette is also covered.

Pope Francis delivered a historic speech to Spain's parliament, demanding respect for migrants and receiving a 7-minute ovation. Trump also claimed that Iran is not betraying its campaign message of 'no more wars'





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