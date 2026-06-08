Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims victory following general election

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has claimed victory in the country’s Sunday general election, as preliminary results showed his governing Civil Contract party came first with 49.81% of the vote.

June 8, 2026 at 3:35 AMArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks at his Armenia Ruling Civil Contract party headquarters after parliamentary elections in Yerevan, Armenia, Monday, June 8, 2026.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks to journalists after voting at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, June 7, 2026. A member of an election commission prepares the ballots while waiting for voters at a polling station, during a parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Russian-Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan speaks to the media after voting at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, June 7, 2026. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks at his Armenia Ruling Civil Contract party headquarters after parliamentary elections in Yerevan, Armenia, Monday, June 8, 2026.

– Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan early Monday claimed victory in the country’s general election, as preliminary results showed his governing Civil Contract party came first with 49.81% of the vote. Pashinyan and the governing Civil Contract party are looking for a strong mandate for a new geopolitical course for Armenia, including distancing the country from Moscow and seeking to join the European Union.

His main opponent, Samvel Karapetyan, is a billionaire who made his fortune in Russia and is under house arrest for allegedly advocating for the government’s overthrow. Karapetyan, whose Strong Armenia bloc was the runner-up with 23.29% of the vote, has rejected the charge as politically motivated. According to Armenia’s Central Election Commission, four parties polled above the 4% electoral threshold and will enter parliament following Sunday’s election, including some that are vocally pro-Russia.

Karapetyan's Strong Armenia party seeks to develop business ties with Russia and has accused Pashinyan of attempting to start a war with the Kremlin. Two other parties, Armenia and Blossoming Armenia, also made it into parliament with 9.94% and 4% of votes, respectively. According to the election commission, turnout stood at 59.97%.

Before the results came in, Pashinyan spoke to journalists at his headquarters, claiming his party won the elections with a record result and would form the government on its ownCorrection: An earlier version of this story wrongly stated that turnout in Armenia's general election on Sunday stood at 97%. The correct figure is 59.97%. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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