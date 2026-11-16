A televised political debate in Armenia erupted into violence when journalist Boris Murazi and analyst Harutyun Mkrtchyan fought live on air, drawing regulatory condemnation.

Chaos erupted on live television in Armenia when a heated political discussion turned into a physical altercation between two prominent guests. Journalist Boris Murazi and political analyst Harutyun Mkrtchyan engaged in a violent scuffle during the Friday broadcast of the state broadcaster's program, ' The Great Debate'. The incident occurred amidst a highly charged atmosphere regarding the country's current political landscape and historical figures.

Live TV Fight Triggered By Personal Accusations

The conflict began when Harutyun Mkrtchyan questioned Boris Murazi about his alleged personal relationship with Armenia's former president, Serzh Sargsyan. Murazi, who has previously voiced strong criticism against the former leader, rejected the inquiry as offensive and unacceptable. The two men immediately began trading insults, escalating the tension until they lunged at each other and broke into a full-scale fight. Footage captured by the state broadcaster showed both individuals throwing punches and kicks, prompting crew members and show presenters to rush onto the set to intervene and separate the combatants.

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Regulator Condemns Violence And Unprofessional Conduct

Armenia's Television and Radio Commission issued a statement addressing the broadcast violence, emphasizing that such behavior violates professional standards. The regulatory body declared that open violence and insults cannot be justified by the presence of invited guests, heated arguments, a vain drive for ratings, or even formal impartiality. This official condemnation highlights the severity with which the authorities view the breakdown of decorum on national television, marking the incident as a significant breach of broadcast ethics.

Murazi Defends Actions As Necessary Correction

Following the broadcast, journalist Boris Murazi addressed the incident during a Facebook livestream the following day, stating that Harutyun Mkrtchyan had crossed a definitive line. Murazi explained that he felt compelled to take on the task of disciplining the analyst, remarking that he had to perform actions that the man's father should have taken. He justified his physical response as a necessary measure to correct the other party's inappropriate behavior, framing his actions as a moral obligation rather than an act of aggression.

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Incident Highlights Broader Issues In Broadcast Journalism

This event in Yerevan occurs just weeks after a separate incident involving a Mexican TV host, Ernesto Chavana, who accidentally struck a model with a drone during a live show. While the Armenian fight involved intentional violence driven by political disagreement, the Mexican incident highlighted the dangers of uncontrolled props in live broadcasts. Chavana kicked a drone away, striking model Isabella Rojas in the face, which led to his public apology and admission of responsibility. These contrasting events underscore the varying risks and ethical challenges present in modern live television environments.

Political Tensions And Media Accountability

The altercation between Murazi and Mkrtchyan reflects the intense political divisions within Armenia, particularly concerning the legacy of Serzh Sargsyan. The public nature of the fight on 'The Great Debate' amplifies these tensions, forcing a national conversation about media responsibility and political discourse. As the Television and Radio Commission reviews the incident, viewers and political analysts alike are left to consider the impact of such unscripted violence on public trust and the future of political debates in the region.