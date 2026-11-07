Armed Suspect Shot During Confrontation With Police At CVS In New Jersey

Police shot an armed suspect during a confrontation inside a CVS store in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, following a reported armed robbery. Two firearms were recovered, and the suspect, identified as Dougherty, faces multiple charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at law enforcement. A customer witnessed the incident and described the suspect's statements before the shooting.

An armed suspect was shot during a confrontation with police inside a CVS store in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, on Friday. Officers were called to the store in the 700 block of College Drive around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

The officer took cover and ordered Dougherty to drop his weapon, but prosecutors say instead Dougherty advanced toward the officer. Prosecutors say two firearms were recovered by police. One handgun was recovered next to Dougherty at the scene and another was located on his person. Dougherty has been charged with Armed Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Aggravated Assault by Pointing a Firearm at Law Enforcement.

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A customer who was inside the CVS described the moments leading up to the shooting. Maria Melendez said she was waiting for an appointment at the pharmacy counter when she saw a man approach a staff member from behind.

"I don't know how he got back there. But he immediately started saying, 'I'm not here to hurt anyone. I just want medication. I'm in a lot of pain.

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I'm suffering from cancer,'" Melendez said. According to Melendez, the man repeated those statements multiple times. She said he also indicated at one point that he wanted to hurt himself. After noticing his hand in his pocket, she began moving toward the exit and called her husband.

Melendez said she saw a police officer run toward the back of the store as she was leaving. A short time later, she heard a gunshot and ran to her car.

"Once I was on the phone with my husband I heard the gunshot and I'm like, 'Oh my God honey, there was a gunshot,' and he just said, 'Get out of there, get out of there. ' And I just started screaming. Once I got into the car I just had a panic attack and I don't know how I got home," she said.

CVS provided a statement regarding the incident: "We're cooperating with police as they investigate a shooting at our College Drive store in Blackwood. No customers, patients or colleagues were hurt. The store and pharmacy are currently closed while police are on scene. We'll reopen as soon as we can.

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In the meantime, patients with immediate prescriptions can visit any nearby CVS Pharmacy for assistance. "'Very evil' Parents recall encounters with teacher charged with murder