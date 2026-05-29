Armed Russian drone slams into Romanian apartment building, leaving two injured

The incident, which took place in the southeastern ​city of Galati near the Ukrainian border, marks the first time Romanian civilians have been wounded by a Russian drone strike since the start of …

The incident, which took place in the southeastern ​city of Galati near the Ukrainian border, marks the first time Romania n civilians have been wounded by a Romania ’s Ministry of Defense said it tracked the drone entering the country’s airspace on radar as Russia attacked “civilian and infrastructure targets” across the border in Ukraine .

A fire burns on the roof of a block of flats after a drone crashed into the building, causing an explosion and injuring two people, near the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 2026. Two F-16 fighter jets and a Romanian Air Force helicopter were scrambled with “authorization to engage targets,” but the drone crashed onto the roof of the residential building, starting a fire, The officials noted that the drone’s entire explosive payload detonated ​and around 70 people had to be evacuated from the 10-story building.

Romania, a member of NATO that shares about 400 miles of border with Ukraine, has recently reported an uptick in Russian drone incursions. Romania has recorded 25 airspace violations, recovered munition fragments 47 times, and has had to scramble aircraft 53 times since the start of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, according to data the ministry of defense providedFirefighters work at a block of flats after a drone hit close to the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 2026.

However, about 28% of airspace violations, 23% of munition fragment discoveries and nearly 34% of air policing missions have occurred in the first four months of 2026. Just last month, a Russian drone crashed in a populated area of Galati but there were no reports of injuries. the April crash was “the first incident where Romanian property has actually been damaged, a threshold we take very seriously.

” A fire burns on the roof of a block of flats after a drone crashed into the building, causing an explosion and injuring two people, near the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 2026. Firefighters work at a block of flats after a drone hit close to the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania, May 29, 2026.





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