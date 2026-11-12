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Armed robbers flee luxury Paris jewelry store with hundreds of thousands worth of goods

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Armed robbers flee luxury Paris jewelry store with hundreds of thousands worth of goods
Crime · France · Jewelry
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A De Beers Group spokesperson confirmed the robbery at the company’s De Beers store on Rue de la Paix, near Place Vendôme, a hub of luxury jewelers.

A police officer stands in front of the De Beers jewelry store after a robbery in Paris, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. A police officer investigates the De Beers jewelry store after an armed robbery in Paris on Thursday.

The robbery took place around 11:15 a.m. in the 2nd arrondissement, police told The Associated Press. The spokesperson told AP there were “no serious injuries,” that the company was providing well-being support and that the store would remain closed to allow investigations. Fabien Bogais, a representative of the Alliance police union in Paris, told reporters at the scene that four suspects arrived carrying assault-style rifles and stole hundreds of thousands of euros worth of goods within minutes.

Also readSJPD arrests three men suspected of committing armed robbery at a residence

Bogais said the robbers wore helmets but that he could not say whether they had covered their faces with clothing or balaclavas. A De Beers Group spokesperson confirmed the robbery at the company’s De Beers store on Rue de la Paix, near Place Vendôme, a hub of luxury jewelers.

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AP Photo/Teresa Suarez Authorities said substantial resources were being deployed to track down those responsible and that officers would examine the scene.valued at 88 million euros from the Louvre in a daylight raid that exposed gaps in the museum’s security. A police officer stands in front of the De Beers jewelry store after a robbery in Paris, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. A police officer investigates the De Beers jewelry store after an armed robbery in Paris on Thursday.

The robbery took place around 11:15 a.m. in the 2nd arrondissement, police told The Associated Press. A De Beers Group spokesperson confirmed the robbery at the company’s De Beers store on Rue de la Paix, near Place Vendôme, a hub of luxury jewelers. AP Photo/Teresa Suarez

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