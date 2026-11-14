Armed man shot, killed by security guard after East Side game room struggle identified

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A man who walked into an East Side game room with a gun was shot and killed by a security guard after the two got into a struggle early Wednesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — The man who was shot and killed early Wednesday after a confrontation with a security guard at an East Side game room has been identified. The fatal shooting happened shortly after midnight at KJ's Playroom, a slot machine room near South W.W. White Road and Hunnicut Drive. Police said Cotton walked into the business holding a gun when a security confronted him.

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A physical fight ensued between the two men over the weapon, and Cotton began shooting at the security guard, police said. The guard fired rounds back, hitting Cotton multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The security guard was not injured.

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