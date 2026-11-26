Police Chief Sean Case said an officer shot the 25-year-old early Sunday morning while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance.

The armed man shot by a police officer while responding to a South Anchorage domestic disturbance early Sunday is facing assault and other charges related to the incident.

Police on Wednesday identified the man as 25-year-old Isaiah Homan. He was shot once in the arm, a wound he is expected to survive, Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case said during a media briefing. The shooting wasn’t clearly captured in body camera footage due to the direction the officer was facing at the time, Case said.

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Homan now faces felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the shooting and domestic disturbance that prompted a police response to the home he shared with a woman on the 800 block of East 76th Avenue, the Anchorage Police Department said in an updated statement that provided new details about the incident. Officers were called to the residence at about 4:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance involving Homan, according to the statement.